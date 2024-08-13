Mile Launches Revenue Analytics Solution For Web Publishers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Vijay Kumar, Founder and CEO of MileNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mile , a machine learning-powered revenue optimization for publishers, is transforming the way web publishers track their ad revenue data with the launch of its Revenue Analytics solution. This cutting-edge platform empowers publishers with unparalleled insights and real-time revenue intelligence, enabling them to optimize their ad performance and maximize revenue.By integrating this advanced dashboard within their existing ad tech stack, publishers can benefit from accurate and transparent performance insights, ensuring informed decision-making and sustained revenue growth.“Their dashboard is user-friendly and offers an easy navigation experience for users as they access and interpret data and metrics,” said Nathan, a happy customer of Mile's revenue analytics platform.The platform delivers detailed metrics on auction health and individual bidder performance, including revenue, CPM, win rate, match rate, and time-out rate. It offers insights for every ad unit, ad size, and inventory type across browsers, devices, countries, and more. Revenue attribution is tracked for every page URL, layout, referrer, UTM, and other parameters, providing comprehensive partner-specific performance data broken down by various dimensions.A standout feature of Mile's Revenue Analytics solution is enabling the publisher to conduct unlimited cross-dimensional analysis. This allows publishers to access specific performance data for bidders on particular pages, ad units, devices, browsers, and geographies, enabling granular insights and precise optimization.This comprehensive data view empowers publishers to identify revenue growth opportunities and areas requiring adjustment, significantly enhancing their decision-making process. By leveraging these detailed analytics, publishers can fine-tune their ad strategies to maximize revenue, improve user experience, and achieve better overall outcomes for their ad inventory.The advanced revenue forecasting dashboard, powered by machine learning, also predicts ad revenue with over 95% accuracy, providing reliable insights for strategic planning.Early adopters have been able to experiment with custom A/B/n testing and tracking, enabling publishers to run experiments and track revenue attribution for each one, showcasing the effectiveness of Mile's analytics platform.“By leveraging our platform, publishers can optimize their bidders and strategies more effectively, driving higher revenue and significantly reducing the time required for these optimizations.,” said Vijay Kumar, Founder and CEO of Mile.Explore more about Mile's Revenue Analytics solution here .About MileMile is a leading ad tech platform for publishers, offering advanced solutions to build, manage, and enhance their ad tech stack, driving business growth. As a Google Certified Publishing Partner, Mile leverages Machine Learning, Data Engineering, and Cloud technologies to build revenue optimization solutions that help publishers achieve higher ad revenue.

