MEXIMODO Awarded The GUINNESS WORLD RECORDSTM Title© For Most Varieties Of Tequilas & Mezcals In The World!

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Guinness World Records Andy Glass & Meximodo Owner Saurabh Abrol

(l to r) Guinness World Record Team Callie Smith and MacKenzie Berry; Owner/Operator Saurabh Abrol; Andy Glass (Guinness Adjudicator); TJ Pingitore, SVP Lemalt Hospitality Group.

Meximodo Bar

MEXIMODO Awarded The GUINNESS WORLD RECORDSTM Title© For Most Varieties of Agave Spirits Commercially Available In A Bar-Restaurant in the World!

- Saurabh Abrol, Meximodo OwnerMETUCHEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Out of more than one million bars on Earth, MEXIMODO , 30 minutes from New York City, has taken the #1 crown with a Guinness World Record for Most Tequila/Agave Spirits Commercially Available in a Bar/Restaurant In The World! Since its opening, Meximodo has become a destination for its incredible selection of tequila and mezcal and has garnered rave reviews for its authentic regional Mexican cuisine. On this year's National Tequila Day, Wednesday, July 24th, Meximodo achieved this singular milestone, as Andy Glass, an adjudicator from the historic Guinness World Records, designated Meximodo as the location with that GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title©, based on an official count of 1,033 hand-selected bottles!States Saurabh Abrol, owner of parent company Le Malt Hospitality Group,“As we built our tequila and mezcal list for Meximodo and saw the number of bottles increasing exponentially, we realized that we had the potential for a world record, and we submitted an Official Attempt to verify what we knew in our hearts. It was a thrill to have that Guinness World Records certificate in our hands!”One of the key aspects of Meximodo's library of tequila and mezcal is that it is a living, evolving library of more than a thousand individual, pourable bottles for their guests to indulge in-from discerning connoisseurs to novice newbies. Says Mackenzie Berry of Guinness World Records:“Our research found several global contenders for this title, but Meximodo proved with absolute certainty that they have the most tequilas and mezcals at a bar-restaurant in the world, and we're pleased that our official judge confirmed this record and was able to award the certificate on National Tequila Day.”This massive list of tequilas and mezcals is not merely a result of accumulation, but the proud product of thoughtful curation, organized and maintained in a way that will best benefit Meximodo's guests. It is organized like a library for these spirits-categorized and cross-referenced by brand, by expression, by region, by specific tasting notes, all serving to enrich the tasting experience for these incredible handcrafted spirits. It took many months to gather and itemize not just the largest brand offerings, but small, family-owned artisanal brands as well, with intensive research throughout the Le Malt network, built on 25 years of relationships in the spirits business.Guided by their Chef Antonio Carballo, a native of Puerto Vallarta, the Meximodo team also traveled to Mexico to experience the region where tequila originates. From the cultivation of the agave plants, to seeing craftsmen work and distill the raw ingredients, to finally taste the finished products brought invaluable lessons. Even more, exploring the country allowed them to tour local villages and encounter super rare small batch tequila and mezcal producers unknown to US distributors; these new friendships expanded their knowledge and the overall List.With their work completed, seeing the sheer size and deep quality of the list, the Meximodo team realized that they were positioned to secure the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the most tequilas and mezcals at a single licensed enterprise upon opening! When the authoritative Guinness World Records organization confirmed this record, it kicked off a 1,000 Agaves Party, a vibrant celebration for staff and their beloved guests. TJ Pingitore, SVP of Strategic Development says,“We're beyond excited to share this World Record with our New Jersey community, along with the entire world. As Guinness World Records says, it's OFFICIALLY AMAZINGTM!”Meximodo is committed to offer this award-winning list in the months and years to come, with its strong bar team, behind-the-scenes relationships, and business foundation, to continue to be the globally recognized establishment that offers GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS' most varieties of agave spirits commercially available, both tequilas and mezcals, in a vibrant location that will attract lovers of these incredible spirits far and wide.

Rich Eldert

Gail Schoenberg PR

+1 551-486-9830

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok