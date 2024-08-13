Industry Leaders Launch Agere Automotive, Offering A Unique Approach To Luxury Dealership Acquisitions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Kjell ScheiBELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Agere Automotive , named after the Latin verb "to drive ," is pleased to announce the launch of its innovative approach to dealership acquisitions in the luxury automotive sector, specifically for single rooftop owners. The company's strategy focuses on preserving the culture, relationships, and operational dynamics of the dealerships it acquires, setting Agere Automotive apart from competitors who prioritize immediate integration and restructuring. Founded on principles of experience and transparency, Agere Automotive is setting a new standard. The company aims to enhance and simplify the sale process for owners, allowing them to focus on their next life stage or continue as ambassadors of their dealership. "As someone who has personally been involved as an owner in the sale of several dealerships to the nation's largest dealer, I understand the complexities involved in such transactions. My first-hand experience has shown me the importance of preserving the unique culture and relationships within each dealership. This is why at Agere Automotive, we focus on creating a respectful transition for owners, ensuring the legacy of their hard work continues to thrive," said Founder & CEO Kjell Schei of Agere Automotive.With a proven track record of operating some of the most successful luxury car dealerships in the United States, including turning around under-performing dealerships, Agere Automotive is built by leaders who have hands-on experience in operating dealerships, not just negotiating purchases. "I truly believe we offer a personalized alternative to the industry status quo. I have assembled an amazing team to support the rapid growth goals of Agere and the dealerships we aim to steward under our brand," stated Schei. The company's sales path provides a unique succession opportunity for single rooftop dealerships ready for transition. Selling an automobile dealership is a complex process involving various departments, relationships with manufacturers, dealer-specific tax provisions, types of assets, and value determination methods. Selling a dealership involves negotiating various business assets, which can significantly impact the tax outcome. Agere Automotive understands that it is not always the fixed assets, real estate, and inventory but corporate and personal goodwill that may affect the valuation. Several factors impact a dealership's value, such as historic performance, facility compliance, location, market conditions, economic indicators, earnings growth potential, brand strength, competitive environment, customer relationships, reputation, digital marketing presence, manufacturer's product pipeline, and dealer relationships. Agere Automotive meticulously examines these factors, along with each department in a dealership, to accurately determine value.About Agere AutomotiveAgere Automotive is a leader in luxury automotive dealership acquisitions, known for its innovative and personalized approach. Founded by experienced dealership owners, Agere Automotive is committed to enhancing the sale process for owners and delivering exceptional service to customers.

