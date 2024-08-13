Alpine Supply Chain Solutions Ranks No. 827 On The 2024 Inc. 5000

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Alpine Ranked 827 on 2024 Inc 5000 List

Alpine Celebrates Rapid Expansion as One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

- Michael Wohlwend, Alpine Solutions, Managing PrincipalNAPLES, FL, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Inc. revealed today that Alpine Chain Solutions ranks No. 827 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years."Being included on the Inc. 5000 list is an incredible honor that reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team at Alpine,” said Michael Wohlwend, Alpine's Managing Principal.“This achievement is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation in the supply chain industry. I couldn't be prouder of our team, whose commitment and passion have driven our success and growth."For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to All 5000 companies are featured on Inc starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief.“To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over thepast three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”This achievement caps off an outstanding year for Alpine, marked by significant milestones and industry recognition. The company has launched a new labor management practice and received multiple prestigious awards. Alpine was honored as a 2024 Great Supply Chain Partner by SupplyChainBrain earlier this month, earned the Top Supply Chain Projects Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics in June, and was named Körber Supply Chain Software's K.Motion Warehouse Advantage Alliance Partner of the Year in April.More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000MethodologyCompanies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.About Inc.Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.For more information, visit .For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16 to 18 in Palm Desert, California, please visit .About Alpine Supply Chain SolutionsAlpine Supply Chain Solutions, based in Naples, FL, is a supply chain consulting company driven to ensure their clients get the most value from their investments. Their approach to every project starts with the data and ends with a cost justifiable solution. With deep roots in industrial engineering, Alpine's approach is unique. For more information, please visit:

Noelle Abarelli

Alpine Supply Chain Solutions

+1 630-886-4762

email us here