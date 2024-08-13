Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Rolling Mat With Raised Edges To Contain Dough And Other Products On The Mat

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Carolyn W. of Louisiana, MO is the creator of the Rolling Dough Mat, a unique rolling mat with raised edges that contains ingredients and other items on the mat. The mat prevents messes when cooking, during arts and crafts projects, and much more. The device is comprised of a silicone or plastic mat with raised edges to prevent products and ingredients from spilling on the floor and counter top. The mat grips the surface it is placed on to prevent it from moving while rolling dough and other products.The mat may measure approximately 18” by 18” square including the two in raised sides. The mat can be used in virtually any situation where reducing mess is helpful to saving time when cleaning up. It offers multifunctionality and could be versatile in a wide variety of industries and applications.The market for rolling mats that keep ingredients contained is niche but growing, driven by trends in home cooking, baking, and an increasing focus on kitchen organization and efficiency. These mats are primarily used by home cooks, bakers, and culinary professionals who seek to streamline their food preparation process while minimizing mess. Mats that contain ingredients and different products could also be multipurpose, offering use in industries like painting, clay shaping, and much more.Within the largest market (i.e., the global kitchen tools and gadgets market), these types of mats offer versatile and innovative solutions to minimizing mess. Home and amateur cooks value products that offer functionality, durability, and ease of use, while professional chefs and bakers demand high-quality and durable mats that withstand frequent and constant use. While these mats are helpful, without a raised lip or edge, product and ingredients can still spill off the mat. The Rolling Dough Mat is innovative such that its raised edges completely eliminate messes and would significantly benefit any home or professional chef handling ingredients like flour, dough, and more.Carolyn filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Rolling Dough Mat product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Rolling Dough Mat can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

