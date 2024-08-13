The Game Marketer Heads To Gamescom 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Game Marketer is headed to gamescom and ready to talk everything game marketing. If you are trying to reach gamers then get in touch.

- Philip DriverLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Game Marketer is excited to share our participation in gamescom 2024, the world's largest gaming event, held at the Cologne Fair in Germany. Our team will be on-site from Wednesday to Friday, and we invite all attendees to visit our booth located at Hall 2.2 B-044.Meet our team of experts who are eager to connect:Philip Driver, Chief Executive OfficerTom Simmonds, Business & Partnerships ManagerJolo Ortega, Creative LeadWe are here to discuss all things game and marketing-related. Whether you're looking for insights, partnerships, or just want to chat about the latest trends in the gaming industry, our team is ready to engage. Don't hesitate to approach us with your questions or ideas.***About The Game MarketerWith global teams in the UK, North America, Taiwan, the Philippines, India, and China, The Game Marketer is a rapidly expanding group of game marketing veterans from franchises like Assassin's Creed, League of Legends, and Raid Shadow Legends.With a global presence and a comprehensive range of services, including video game advertising, social media management, and influencer marketing, the team is committed to helping game developers reach their target audiences and achieve success on a global scale.

