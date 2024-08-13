CEO Monthly Magazine Recognizes Eastern NC Business Advisor For 2024 C-Suite Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AJ Ramsey, Managing Director, TBA-ENC

- TBA-ENC President and Managing Director, Tony Khoury

GREENVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AJ Ramsey, a distinguished business broker in Eastern North Carolina, has been honored with receiving a prestigious CEO Monthly Magazine 2024 C-Suite Award . Ramsey has been named Mergers & Acquisitions COO of the Year 2024 for the Southeast USA, a testament to his exceptional contributions to the industry.

“Recognizing and highlighting the successes of others really gives a fresh perspective on how we can learn from one another, lean on each other when we need it most, and collectively influence the world that we live in, all for the greater good of our communities,” states CEO Monthly Magazine Awards Coordinator, Melissa Bramall,“I want to wish our winners all the best as they continue to lead the next generation of business.”

TBA-ENC President and Managing Director, Tony Khoury also celebrates Ramsey's achievement:“AJ's dedication and expertise in mergers and acquisitions have been invaluable to our team and the clients we serve. His leadership approach has set a high standard in our industry, and this award is a well-deserved recognition of his hard work and commitment. We are proud to have AJ as a part of our team and look forward to his continued success.”

AJ Ramsey's recognition as Mergers & Acquisitions COO of the Year for Southeast USA highlights his exceptional skills and unwavering commitment to excellence. His work has not only driven significant growth and success for his clients, improved the operational effectiveness and efficiency of the Transworld office, and has also positively impacted the broader business community in Eastern North Carolina.

More information about Transworld Business Advisor - Eastern NC can be found at , or by contacting Tony Khoury at ... or 252-347-9606.

About CEO Monthly

A business is only as good as its leadership, and whilst it takes many hands to make a company work, CEOs hold the majority of the responsibility and power in any organization. This is a tough challenge for any CEO, regardless of expertise or experience. As such, CEO Monthly – brought to you by internationally renowned publishing house AI Global Media – aims to offer the very latest insight, interviews and profiles of Chief Executive Officers from across the breadth of the global corporate landscape.

About Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina (TBA-ENC)

Transworld Business Advisors – Eastern NC, supports economic development across the state, with a focus on the counties east of Raleigh and to the coast. As a leader in the marketing and sale of mainstreet and lower mid-market businesses and merger & acquisition (M&A) activities, Transworld Business Advisors offers the professional services that successfully brings buyers and sellers together. From business brokerage to mergers and acquisitions, we are the business sale specialists. Transworld has over 40 years of experience in business brokerage, a global network of $3.5 billion in active inventory, and over 6,000 business listings worldwide.

Tony Khoury

Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC

+1 252-347-9606

...

