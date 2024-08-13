Openforce Appoints Jaimie Kowalski As Chief Marketing Officer To Drive Continued Record Revenue Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Openforce Names Jaimie Kowalski as Chief Marketing Officer to Amplify Brand Presence and Drive Strategic Growth

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Openforce , the leading software for managing commercial relationships between contracting companies and their 1099 independent contractor vendors, is excited to announce the new appointment of Jaimie Kowalski as the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).Jaimie joins Openforce with a remarkable record of accomplishments as a full-stack marketing leader. Her extensive experience in driving growth for logistics, technology, and insurance companies will be harnessed to propel Openforce's marketing strategy. Kowalski will focus on enhancing brand positioning, broadening the company's market presence, and deepening engagement with contracting companies, independent contractors, and insurance channel partners.“Jaimie's appointment marks a transformative moment for Openforce,” said Wendy Greenland, Openforce CEO.“Her extensive marketing expertise across trucking, healthcare, and insurance will not only enhance our ability to partner with a broader set of customers but will also strengthen our leading position as the turnkey software solution dedicated to safeguarding the vital relationship between contracting companies and independent contractors.”Kowalski shared her excitement about the new role:“I'm thrilled to join Openforce and build upon its impressive track record of serving contracting companies and their independent contractors. I'm eager to highlight how our turnkey solution helps contracting companies manage compliance risks with confidence, automate operations, and improve upon key metrics like driver time to contract. I'm also passionate about how we empower independent contractors to succeed as small business owners, ensuring they have tools to reduce operating costs, get paid faster, and receive much needed benefits such as insurance coverage and tax filing assistance. Together, we will raise awareness and showcase how Openforce is transforming the gig economy, particularly in areas like same-day delivery, trucking, healthcare, and insurance.”About OpenforceOpenforce® is the leading compliance and workforce management software and payments processing platform for managing the commercial relationships between contracting companies, vendors who provide workforce labor, and independent contractors (ICs). Its cloud-based software is a vital tool that empowers contracting companies to operate with confidence by addressing compliance risks and lowering operational costs through AI-powered onboarding, insurance enablement, contracting, and settlement processing (including vendor invoicing and deduction management) technology. In addition, Openforce provides customized insurance solutions tailored to ICs and critical business tools that ICs need to manage their small businesses and increase their profits. Openforce also serves the Insurtech market with its innovative insurance policy administration software solution tailored to IC insureds that minimizes carrier losses and increases profits for insurers, brokers, and agents. Openforce is a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity firm Riverside Partners . Learn more at .

