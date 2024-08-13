Center Valley Dental Enhances Smiles With High-Quality Dental Implants

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Castle is now Center Valley Dental

Dental Implants help strengthen smiles and confidence in Center Valley.

- Dr. Matthew Lang

CENTER VALLEY, PA, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Center Valley Dental offers dental implants in Center Valley to residents of the Lehigh Valley. Dental implants help restore oral function and aesthetics, improving patients' confidence and quality of life.

“Dental implants are life-changing,” says Dr. Matthew Lang, at Center Valley Dental.“Long-lasting and natural-looking, they have a success rate of over 90%.”

Dental implants from Center Valley Dental involve the surgical placement of a titanium screw to replace the missing tooth root, followed by the addition of an abutment and a custom-made crown. This procedure ensures a natural look and feel, offering a reliable and durable solution for missing teeth. For patients needing additional support, the practice offers supplemental procedures like bone grafts and sinus lifts to enhance the success rate of the implant treatment.

Lehigh Valley cosmetic dentist Dr. Lang and his team ensure that each patient receives personalized care tailored to their unique needs. During a consultation, the team guides patients through the entire dental implant process.

Interested individuals are encouraged to explore the benefits of dental implants and schedule a free consultation by visiting . Other services available from Center Valley Dental include general and family dentistry, as well as CEREC crowns , veneers, and teeth whitening.

About Center Valley Dental: Center Valley Dental is a leading provider of cosmetic dentistry and dental implants in Center Valley, PA. Doctors Matthew Lang and Damien Ren offer patients high-quality and comfortable care, including sedation dentistry, dental crowns, and general dentistry. To learn more, visit centervalleydental.

