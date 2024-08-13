Heartbreaking Memoir 'Life's Ups And Downs' By Sara-Fay Tarlin

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sara-Fay Tarlin

Life's Ups and Downs

Sheds Light on Unpredictable Life Journey and the Importance of Resilience

BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sara-Fay Tarlin, a dedicated mother and school psychologist, brings her poignant and brutally honest memoir, Life's Ups and Downs , to readers everywhere. This powerful narrative is a tribute to her daughter and a candid exploration of life's unpredictability and the need for resilience.In Life's Ups and Downs, Sara-Fay Tarlin unfolds the story of adopting her beloved daughter, nurturing her through life's challenges, and ultimately facing the devastating loss brought on by abuse and an unjust system. Through her gut-wrenching recount of her daughter's troubled life, Tarlin aims to give voice to the silenced cries of those who suffer and to shed light on the often overlooked harsh realities of abuse.Sara-Fay Tarlin, the eldest of three children, grew up in a warm and loving family in Brookline, Massachusetts. After graduating from Boston University in 1959 with a B.S. in Elementary Education, she taught second grade until her retirement upon starting a family. Later, she returned to academia, earning a Master's degree and a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Study in School Psychology. An active member of both the Massachusetts School Psychologists Association and the National Association of School Psychologists, Tarlin has been recognized as the Massachusetts School Psychologist of the Year and received a Lifetime Achievement Award for her pivotal role in the licensure of School Psychologists in Massachusetts.Driven by the profound loss of her daughter and the inadequate response from authorities, Tarlin penned Life's Ups and Downs to advocate for victims treated unjustly by the system. Through her story, she hopes to connect with others who have faced similar challenges and inspire change in the way victims are perceived and treated.Tarlin's memoir carries a powerful message: life is unpredictable, and everyone faces hardships. Through her deeply personal account, she emphasizes the importance of resilience and the enduring strength of the human spirit.For more information about Sara-Fay Tarlin and her work, visit .

Atticus Publishing LLC

Atticus Publishing LLC

+1 (888) 800-1803

email us here

Sara-Fay Tarlin on Spotlight TV with Logan Crawford