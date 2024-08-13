The Myers-Briggs Company Launches The Ebook Psychology Of Leadership: 5 Ways To Improve Leadership Effectiveness

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The publication draws on research and established theories from psychology and leadership studies

To be effective and successful in their roles, leaders have to apply a degree of psychology while conducting their teams. However, this isn't something that comes naturally to everyone.

To explore how leaders can better inspire and motivate people, The Myers-Briggs Company is launching the Psychology of Leadership: 5 Ways to Improve Leadership Effectiveness .

Leading with Knowledge

Freely available on the company's website, it gives actionable tips and examples while discussing the key psychological principles that underpin effective leadership. Among them are:



Integrity: Being an authentic leader provides an important foundation for building trust in teams.

Influence: Strong communication skills help leaders remove roadblocks and gather the resources to support their teams.

Agility: Leaders need to be open to learning and change and have the courage to drive the right change.

Empathy: This is important to be an effective leader. Empathy is ultimately a building block of inclusivity. 'Active' self-awareness: It is equally important for leaders to understand their strengths and areas of development and act upon them.

"There's often an assumption that others are motivated and inspired by the same factors that we are," says Cameron Nott, Chief International Markets Officer of The Myers-Briggs Company. "Leading with purpose and understanding the unique needs of each team member creates a more positive and productive workplace. Psychometric assessments, including the MBTI®

and FIRO®, can be very helpful for leaders to build their 'active' self-awareness."

