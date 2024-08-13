Sensepass Announces It Will Now Offer Amazon Pay As Part Of Frictionless Checkout Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensepass, a leader in omnichannel payments, today announced that it will now offer Pay as part of its smooth and convenient checkout experience. This collaboration is part of Sensepass' broader effort to transform the shopping experience, empowering customers to seamlessly utilize Pay at any Sensepass-enabled store. This ushers in a new era of swift, secure, and convenient tap-to-pay experiences, helping to revolutionize the way customers pay for goods and services in retail and hospitality.

As part of this collaboration, merchants are able to add Amazon Pay to the variety of payment methods they offer to their customers. In turn, customers are provided with even more choice and variety in how they pay for their purchases.

Sensepass' proprietary NFC

/ QR tags provide customers with the opportunity to pay-by tap or scan-using the payment method of their choice. Using Amazon Pay makes the checkout experience at in-store and online merchants just as convenient as shopping on Amazon. It offers customers a simple and secure way to manage payment methods and review purchases. If a customer has an Amazon account, they already have Amazon Pay and can use the same payment methods, shipping address, and email already safely stored in their Amazon account. And now, customers can check out using Sensepass in only a few steps via the Amazon Pay button.

"Sensepass is thrilled to welcome Amazon Pay to further improve both the customer and merchant checkout experience. It's an exciting moment to offer merchants the benefits of Sensepass through Amazon Pay," said Moty Arcuschin, CEO and co-founder of Sensepass.

"We are pleased to offer customers and merchants a seamless payment experience across both online and offline channels with Sensepass. We know customers want convenient and flexible payment options and that this also offers merchants another way to reach new customers," said Nabil de Marco, Director, Amazon Pay.

About Sensepass

Sensepass is a leader provider of omnichannel payments solutions for retailers, hospitality, and online businesses. It allows customers to pay with any digital wallet, such as Venmo, Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, Klarna, Afterpay, Sezzle, Zip, Affirm, Alipay, WeChat Pay, Bitcoin / Crypto, Open Banking, etc., and now Amazon Pay, by tapping or scanning their phones. Sensepass aims to make payments a seamless and flexible aspect of the customer experience, while increasing sales and reducing fees for merchants. Sensepass has a team of experienced technology veterans and fintech innovators, and is backed by strategic advisors from the payment and retail industries. For more information, visit .

