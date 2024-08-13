Friends And Sales Veterans Set To Introduce Blingle! To Central Texas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This is The Brand's Fifth Location in The

Lonestar State

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blingle! , the premier outdoor lighting franchise, announced today the signing of its newest franchise location in Austin, which is owned and operated by friends Chelsea Turner and Kelli Katzman. With the heart of operations based out of Liberty Hill, the new location will serve the greater north Austin area as far west as Bertram over east to Taylor, and as far south as Manor with reach into north Austin.

After moving to Austin at two separate times, Turner and

Katzman had no clue in 2012 when they met while working at the same pharmaceutical company just how strong their friendship would be. Turner, originally from Missouri, was ready to ditch those frigid Midwest winters and randomly placed her finger on a map, and now 14 years later, she is bringing her own business to Austin. Katzman on the other hand, an Ankeny, Iowa native, graduated from the University of Iowa, and went to visit a friend in Austin for a week, and before she knew it, was an Austin resident herself.

Katzman and Turner covered the same territory in pharmaceutical sales and realized how well they complemented each other to build success. Before doing pharmaceutical sales, Turner worked in corporate sales and started her own door-hanging business. Katzman started her career in sales for a copier business followed by manufacturer and pharmaceutical sales before being recruited by Johnson & Johson (J&J) for medical device sales. When the opportunity arose with an opening on the team at J&J, Katzman knew just who the perfect person was for the job, and she brought Turner over.

After over a decade of working together in pharmaceutical and medical device sales, Turner and Katzman were ready to leave corporate America. Knowing how well they work together, and how their strengths play off each other, they decided to partner up to open a business. They knew they wanted to bring something to their beloved community of Liberty Hill, but at first, did not know what that business would be. After diligently doing research, the duo found Blingle!. They immediately put their sales hats on and saw the potential for growth, making the decision an easy one.

"We are excited about bringing this service to our community," said Turner. "This brand has a design aspect that is fun and creative that allows for us to be personable. This just made sense for us."

"We want to build this brand in Central Texas," added

Katzman. "Our goal is not only to provide great products and services to our customers, but also be able to give back to our community in various ways."

Blingle! of Central Texas is anticipated to open in mid-September of this year.

"We are excited to have

Kelli and Chelsea join the Blingle! family," Josh Skolnick, Founder of HorsePower Brands said. "To be able to bring the premier products and service that we have to offer to the Austin community is a great opportunity."

To learn more about

Blingle! please visit: blingle . For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit: blingle/franchising and horsepowerbrands .

