Results For The Third Quarter Of The 2023-2024 Financial Year
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) INTERIM STATEMENT AT 30 JUNE 2024
THIRD QUARTER OF financial YEAR 2023/2024
| 97.7%
EPRA OCCUPANCY RATE
| 6.94%
GROSS YIELD ON THE PORTFOLIO
| +0.2%
CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF THE PORTFOLIO
| 93.0%
INTEREST RATE HEDGING RATIO
| 2.20%
AVERAGE COST OF DEBT
SOLID OPERATING PERFORMANCE
OPERATING RESULTS
Rental income : €39.9 million, up by 4.1% compared with €38.3 million at 30/06/2023
EPRA Earnings : €27.9 million, up by 4.2% compared with €26.8 million at 30/06/2023 EPRA Earnings per share : €4.23 (vs €4.06 at 30/06/2023) Net result : €21.0 million (vs €33.2 million at 30/06/2023), the decrease being solely due to the revaluation difference compared to 30/06/2023 (-€6.9 million vs +€6.8 million)
BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION
Fair value of the real estate portfolio : €743.0 million (vs €740.9 million at 30/09/2023) Debt ratio (EPRA LTV) : stable at 43.4% compared to 30/09/2023 Net asset value ( EPRA NTA) per share : €63.88 (vs €63.59 at 30/09/2023)
