Results For The Third Quarter Of The 2023-2024 Financial Year


8/13/2024 11:46:12 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) INTERIM STATEMENT AT 30 JUNE 2024
THIRD QUARTER OF financial YEAR 2023/2024

97.7%
EPRA OCCUPANCY RATE


6.94%
GROSS YIELD ON THE PORTFOLIO


+0.2%
CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF THE PORTFOLIO

93.0%
INTEREST RATE HEDGING RATIO

2.20%
AVERAGE COST OF DEBT



SOLID OPERATING PERFORMANCE

OPERATING RESULTS

  • Rental income : €39.9 million, up by 4.1% compared with €38.3 million at 30/06/2023
  • EPRA Earnings : €27.9 million, up by 4.2% compared with €26.8 million at 30/06/2023
  • EPRA Earnings per share : €4.23 (vs €4.06 at 30/06/2023)
  • Net result : €21.0 million (vs €33.2 million at 30/06/2023), the decrease being solely due to the revaluation difference compared to 30/06/2023 (-€6.9 million vs +€6.8 million)

BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

  • Fair value of the real estate portfolio : €743.0 million (vs €740.9 million at 30/09/2023)
  • Debt ratio (EPRA LTV) : stable at 43.4% compared to 30/09/2023
  • Net asset value ( EPRA NTA) per share : €63.88 (vs €63.59 at 30/09/2023)

  • Results for the third quarter of the 2023-2024 financial year

(MENAFN13082024004107003653ID1108549977


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

