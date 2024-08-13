Advizorpro Makes The Inc. 5000 List Of Fastest Growing Private Companies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AdvizorPro , the leading provider of B2B contact and company information in the services ecosystem, today announced it has been recognized on the 2024 5000 , an annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This esteemed ranking offers a data-driven snapshot of the top-performing companies in the most dynamic sector of the US economy: privately-owned, entrepreneurial businesses.



AdvizorPro is proud to have been ranked #889 on the list of the top 5,000 fastest-growing private companies, and also achieved notable rankings in two key categories: #102 in the software industry and #40 in the state of Georgia.



“The past year has been a remarkable journey for AdvizorPro, marked by tremendous growth and innovation. I'm grateful for the milestones we've achieved, from releasing new datasets, to growing our client base, and expanding our talented team,” said Michael Magnan, founder and CEO of AdvizorPro.“As we look to the future, our roadmap is filled with exciting new developments that will continue to make our product the best lead database in the industry and expand our footprint. I'm thrilled to see the impact our team's hard work and dedication have made, and this recognition is a testament to their efforts.”



The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. This year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,940 jobs and $317.1 billion in total revenue to the economy over the past three years.



In addition to the impressive growth, AdvizorPro made significant improvements to its product and released new datasets including advisor teams, family offices, and banks & trusts.



“We've seen exponential growth in our client base and team size, and it's been thrilling to see our efforts scale. With new datasets and innovative features on the horizon, we're excited to continue to build on this momentum," says Magnan.



Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 through 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies--as of December 31, 2023. (Since the period under review, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. Growth rates used to determine rankings were calculated to four decimal places. All honorees must pass Inc. editorial review.



About AdvizorPro

AdvizorPro is the leading provider of B2B contact and company information in the financial services ecosystem. Its platform features tens of millions of data points on financial advisors, advisor teams, banks & trust, family offices, and insurance producers, empowering customers to enhance their sales, marketing, and recruitment efforts. AdvizorPro serves asset managers, SaaS companies, recruiters, insurance carriers, IMO/FMOs, and more. For additional information, please visit: .



About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .

