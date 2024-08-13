Global Military Night Vision Device Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The military night vision device market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.39 billion in 2023 to $4.86 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to military modernization initiatives, threat perception and national security, counterinsurgency operations, urban warfare and special operations, global peacekeeping missions.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The military night vision device market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to enhanced connectivity and communication, cybersecurity and electronic warfare concerns, rise in asymmetric warfare, focus on energy efficiency, global climate change considerations.

Growth Driver Of The Military Night Vision Device Market

The rising terrorist attacks are expected to propel the growth of the military night vision devices market going forward. Terrorist activities refer to a rise in the number and severity of violent acts committed by individuals or groups to cause harm, fear, or disruption to society. Military night vision systems aid in the prevention of terrorist attacks by enabling military personnel to see in low-light circumstances and detect possible threats before they can carry out an assault.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the military night vision device market include American Technologies Network Corporation, Teledyne FLIR LLC, L3 Harris Technologies Inc., Thales Group SA, British Aerospace PLC.

Major companies operating in the military night vision device market are focused on developing revolutionary night vision solutions, such as fused night vision goggles, for dismounted soldiers. Fused Night Vision Goggle (FNVG) is an optical device integrating multiple night vision technologies, providing enhanced visibility in diverse conditions.

Segments:

1) By Type: Camera, Goggles, Monocular And Binoculars, Rifle Scope, Other Types

2) By Technology: Thermal Imaging, Image Intensifier, Infrared Illumination, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Surveillance, Targeting, Navigation, Other Applications

4) By End User: Military Segment, Civil Segment

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the fastest growing region in the military night vision devices market in 2023. The regions covered in the military night vision device market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Military Night Vision Device Market Definition

Military night vision devices are a range of devices designed to be used by military personnel to navigate, surveil, and engage targets in low-light or complete darkness. They are used by soldiers to improve visibility in low-light settings, give a tactical edge in the dark, and detect potential dangers before launching an assault.

Military Night Vision Device Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Military Night Vision Device Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on military night vision device market size , military night vision device market drivers and trends, military night vision device market major players, military night vision device competitors' revenues, military night vision device market positioning, and military night vision device market growth across geographies. The military night vision device market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

