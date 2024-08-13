Mycotoxin Feed Testing Global Market 2024 To Reach $1.96 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.5%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The mycotoxin feed testing market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.37 billion in 2023 to $1.47 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to crop and environmental changes, economic factors, consumer confidence, global food safety awareness, industry collaboration.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The mycotoxin feed testing market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.96 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to climate change impact, consumer demands, emerging markets, global food safety concerns.

Growth Driver Of The Mycotoxin Feed Testing Market

The increase in incidences of food born illness is expected to propel the growth of mycotoxin feed testing going forward. Food-born illness refers to disease or sickness that is caused by the consumption of foods or beverages that are contaminated with pathogens or microorganisms. Food-born illnesses are increasing due to the increasing use of commercial food services, new methods of producing and distributing food, new or re-emerging infectious foodborne agents, changes in diet, and others. Mycotoxin feed testing will reduce the chances of ingesting contaminated food and hence, reduce food-borne illnesses.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the mycotoxin feed testing market include ALS Limited, AsureQuality Limited, Bureau Veritas SA, Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek Group PLC, Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation, SGS SA.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the mycotoxins feed testing market. Mycotoxin feed testing refers to the process of analyzing animal feed samples for the presence and quantity of mycotoxins, they are naturally occurring toxic substances produced by fungi that can contaminate animal feed and cause health problems in livestock. The mycotoxin feed testing kits enable users to gain more assurance and check the quality of food or feed as well as protect them from illnesses.

Segments:

1) By Type: Aflatoxins, Alternaria, Cyclopiazonic Acid, Citrinin, Fusarium Toxins, Ergot Alkaloids, Patulin, Ochratoxins, Sterigmatocystin, Other Types

2) By Sample: Cereals, Seeds And Seed Products, Forage And Silage, Other Samples

3) By Technology: Chromatography Based, Immunoassay-Based, Lateral Flow Assay Based, Spectroscopy Based, Other Technologies

4) By End-User: Food And Beverages, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the mycotoxin feed testing market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global mycotoxin feed testing market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the mycotoxin feed testing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Mycotoxin Feed Testing Market Definition

Mycotoxin feed testing refers to the process of analyzing food or feed samples for the presence and quantity of mycotoxins, which are naturally occurring toxic substances produced by fungi that can contaminate animal feed and cause health problems in livestock. The purpose of mycotoxin feed testing is to ensure the safety and quality of the feed, and ultimately, the health of the animals that consume it.

Mycotoxin Feed Testing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Mycotoxin Feed Testing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on mycotoxin feed testing market size , mycotoxin feed testing market drivers and trends, mycotoxin feed testing market major players, mycotoxin feed testing competitors' revenues, mycotoxin feed testing market positioning, and mycotoxin feed testing market growth across geographies. The mycotoxin feed testing market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

