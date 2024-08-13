Luvbuds Named To 2024 Inc. 5000 List, Ranking Among Fastest-Growing Private Companies In America

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Brett Harris, CEO and FounderDENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LuvBuds, a leading wholesale accessory dealer of dispensary supplies, is thrilled to announce its inclusion in the prestigious 2024 Inc. 5000 list. This annual ranking recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, and LuvBuds' outstanding growth and dedication to customer satisfaction have earned the company notable distinctions in multiple categories.The Inc. 5000 list, which has previously recognized companies such as Microsoft, Patagonia, and Under Armour, is a definitive marker of entrepreneurial success. Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 have been ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.LuvBuds has achieved an impressive rankings of:. 2715 Overall. 120 in the Consumer Products sector. 72 in the state of Colorado. 58 among companies based in Denver-Aurora-LakewoodThis recognition is a testament to LuvBuds' unwavering commitment to providing top-tier products and exceptional service to its customers. The company's remarkable growth in a competitive industry highlights its strategic vision, innovation, and the dedication of its team."We are incredibly proud to be named to the Inc. 5000 list," said Brett Harris, CEO and Founder of LuvBuds. "This achievement is a reflection of the hard work and passion of our entire team, as well as the loyalty and trust of our customers. We remain committed to pushing the boundaries of excellence in the industry and look forward to continuing our journey of growth and success."Since its inception in 2015, LuvBuds has strived to be a leader in the wholesale dispensary supplies market, consistently delivering high-quality products that meet the evolving needs of its clients. The company's growth trajectory is a clear indicator of its ability to adapt and thrive in a dynamic marketplace.For more information about LuvBuds, visit .About LuvBuds:LuvBuds is a premier wholesale accessory dealer of dispensary supplies, offering a wide range of products designed to meet the unique needs of dispensaries across the country. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, LuvBuds has become a trusted partner for businesses in the cannabis industry.

