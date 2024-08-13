2024 Pittsburgh Recovery Walk: More Than Just A Walk September 7, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Experience the Power of Community and Celebration at the 9th Annual Pittsburgh Recovery Walk

- Taylor Matulis, Pittsburgh Recovery Walk Assistant Event CoordinatorPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 9th Annual Pittsburgh Recovery Walk is set to take place on Saturday, September 7, 2024, at 1201 Waterfront Place in Downtown Pittsburgh. This highly anticipated event will bring together thousands of participants and over 80 community organizations for a day that is much more than just a walk. All are welcome to attend this free, family-friendly celebration.Beyond the mile-long walk through downtown, the day's activities will feature a Resource Fair, music, speakers, kids' activities, food trucks, and more. The day will kick off with a ceremony and speeches at 9:00 am, followed by the walk at 11:30 am, and concludes with a dance party at 12:00 pm. The event will also be live-streamed for those who cannot attend in person. Pre-registration for this free event is encouraged but not required and can be done at pghrecoverywalk.Speakers will include Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato; former Pittsburgh City Councilmember Bruce Kraus; Assistant Director for the Allegheny County Department of Human Services, Office of Behavioral Health, Bureau of Drug and Alcohol Services Maisha Howze; Pennsylvania Deputy Secretary of Drug and Alcohol Programs Kelly Primus; and Pennsylvania Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Deputy Secretary Jennifer Smith; and Deputy Mayor Jake Pawlak. Additionally, various speakers will share their own powerful stories of recovery.Taylor Matulis, Assistant Event Coordinator for the Pittsburgh Recovery Walk, emphasized the importance of the community's role in the event. "The Pittsburgh Recovery Walk is a testament to the strength and resilience of our community. It's incredible to see so many people come together to support one another and celebrate every recovery journey. This event is not just about raising awareness; it's about fostering a sense of belonging and showing that recovery is possible for everyone."The 2024 Pittsburgh Recovery Walk is made possible by the generous support of presenting sponsors UPMC and UPMC Health Plan, along with dozens of regional sponsors.About Pittsburgh Recovery WalkThe purpose of the Pittsburgh Recovery Walk is to celebrate the many roads to recovery from addiction and all those who travel them. Specifically, the walk aims to celebrate recovery, eliminate stigma, and showcase resources for recovery support, health, and harm reduction.Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024Time: 9:00 am: Event begins, Resource Fair opens,9:30 am: Recovery Awards, ceremony, Speakers11:30am: Walk through downtown Pittsburgh12pm: Dance PartyPlace: 1201 Waterfront Place, parking lot across from Heinz History CenterLivestreaming to pghrecoverywalk, YouTube and Facebook Live on September 7th from 9am-1pm.

