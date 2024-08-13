Steelhead Productions Named To Inc. 5000'S Fastest Growing Companies For 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The exhibit firm makes the Inc. 5000 for the second time, coming in at No. 1512 for 2024.

- Sean Combs, CEO, Steelhead Productions

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Steelhead Productions , a leading full-service exhibit house renowned for its innovative designs and sustainable practices, proudly announces its inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for 2024. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“Our ranking on the Inc. 5000 list highlights the incredible dedication and innovation of our team,” said Sean Combs, CEO of Steelhead Productions.“We've worked tirelessly to deliver innovative and sustainable solutions for our clients, and this recognition reflects our commitment to excellence and growth even in the face of challenging market conditions.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief.“To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”

Steelhead Productions has previously ranked on the Inc. 5000 list, achieving No. 2916 in 2018. This repeated performance highlights the company's growth trajectory and commitment to fostering relationships that empower businesses.

As North America's only B Corp-certified exhibit house , Steelhead Productions is part of a community of leaders driving a global movement to balance purpose and profit. The company's focus on sustainable practices ensures that clients, partners, and employees can proudly align with its mission.

About Steelhead Productions

Steelhead Productions, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, is a trailblazer in the exhibit industry and is recognized for its innovative design and sustainable exhibit solutions. As North America's only B Corp-certified exhibit house, Steelhead is committed to not just meeting but exceeding customer expectations through creativity, sustainability, and unparalleled service. With a focus on creating memorable brand activations, Steelhead strives to make every project an opportunity for clients to Exhibit Happy®, blending environmental responsibility with exceptional customer experiences. This dedication has earned Steelhead an unwavering reputation for quality, reliability, and forward-thinking in the world of exhibits.

