NAPIA And Florida's Department Of Financial Services Working To Protect Consumers After Hurricane Debby

TALLAHASSEE, FL, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters (NAPIA) is an organization formed 75 years ago ( ) with the intention of creating a professional level of Public Insurance Adjusters throughout the United States and to protect consumers through legislative and regulatory collaboration with State Regulators. After Hurricane Debby impacted Florida, NAPIA began working with Florida's Department of Services (DFS) to promote the usage of properly licensed Public Insurance Adjusters who can assist commercial and residential policyholders. It is important that the public remains aware of the value and services that a properly licensed public insurance adjuster can bring to their claims process.Matthew Blumkin, the President of NAPIA, stated that“We at NAPIA are mindful that after a major catastrophe there are those businesses and individuals who will try to take advantage of the insurance situation for their own personal benefit. We believe that having resources available to allow the public to verify and research the professional Public Insurance Adjuster community is critical for their protection and that of the claims process. We are very pleased that Mr. Patronis and Florida's DFS have concurred with this position as outlined in the Florida DFS communication transmitted on August 12, 2024, which states, in part:“The Florida Department of Financial Services recognizes the value of a properly licensed public insurance adjuster who can assist homeowners and commercial insureds in property claims arising out of Hurricane Debby.... Following storms, bad actors who take advantage of insurance consumers give licensed & legitimate adjusters and contractors a bad name. It's important for policyholders to ensure that they are entering into contracts for services that comply with rules and regulations in Florida.” @FLDFSNAPIA and its members want to thank Mr. Patronis and the Florida DFS for their continuing efforts to protect policyholders while recognizing the value that a properly licensed public insurance adjuster and properly licensed contractors can provide throughout the claims adjustment process. NAPIA would reiterate that every policyholder, who seeks the services of a licensed public insurance adjuster or contractor, should always conduct their own due diligence and vetting process. Resources can be found at: NAPIA - ; Florida DFS - ; Florida DBPR -

