Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Lock Box To Protect Delivered Packages (CSK-542)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a better lock box to protect delivered packages outside a home," said one of two inventors, from Columbia,

S.C., "so we invented THE SHIELD. Our design helps prevent packages from being stolen or damaged when left outside."

The patent-pending invention provides improved security for packages delivered outside a home. It also protects the packages against inclement weather. As a result, it prevents theft and damage, and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a durable and weatherproof design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-CSK-541, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp