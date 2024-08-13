Equity Trust Company Revolutionizes Retirement Investing With The Universal IRA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WESTLAKE, Ohio, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Trust Company, a pioneer in self-directed IRAs with 50 years of experience and $52 billion in assets under custody and administration, proudly unveils the Universal IRA, a groundbreaking account that simplifies the way Americans invest for retirement. This innovative solution allows you to invest in both traditional and alternative assets within a single IRA, setting a new standard for flexibility and growth potential in retirement planning.

The Universal IRA is a powerful new offering for the modern investor that provides unprecedented portfolio diversification.

The Universal IRA offers a streamlined approach to investing in both traditional markets such as stocks and bonds, and alternative assets like real estate, cryptocurrency, and private equity.

Designed to make modern portfolio diversification easier than ever, this new experience offers unmatched flexibility and simplicity in managing multiple asset types through a single login. Investors can now access a wide range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity,

cryptocurrency, and more, alongside conventional investments like stocks and mutual funds in just a few clicks. This capability eliminates the cumbersome process of managing accounts at multiple IRA companies to achieve true diversification.

Comprehensive Investment Options: Easily find and invest in traditional assets and alternative investments within the same IRA.

Enhanced Flexibility: Managing your retirement savings through a single custodian enables you to act quickly on new investment possibilities. Simplified Account Management: Equity Trust's advanced online platform makes investing and account management easy.

The Universal IRA focuses on ease of use and control, providing uncomplicated access to all your investments from a single platform. Whether you're buying stocks or exploring alternative investment opportunities, the Universal IRA takes the tension out of the process so you can focus on growing your retirement savings.

"After 50 years of helping investors reach their retirement goals, we are excited to introduce the Universal IRA, an offering designed to meet the evolving needs of today's investors," said George Sullivan, CEO of Equity Trust. "This revolutionary IRA combines the stability of traditional investments with the expansive possibilities of alternative assets, providing our clients with a powerful tool to build a more resilient and diversified retirement portfolio."

The Universal IRA is available to both new and existing Equity Trust clients, offering an exceptional opportunity to modernize retirement investing and achieve long-term financial success.

Ready to experience a new way of investing? Discover more about the Universal IRA at .

About Equity Trust Company

Equity Trust Company is a leading self-directed IRA custodian with a 50-year legacy of offering innovative retirement solutions. It evolved from a predecessor brokerage firm founded in 1974 to a directed custodian with $52 billion in assets under custody and administration, as of June 1, 2024. Equity Trust empowers investors to take control of their retirement accounts with unparalleled flexibility and experience. For more information, visit trustetc .

