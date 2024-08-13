Sevenrooms Named To The Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Companies For The Third Year In A Row

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SevenRooms ranks 1240th in the U.S., 154th in Software on the 2024 list with three-year revenue growth of 417%

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- revealed today that SevenRooms , the leading CRM, marketing and operations for growing restaurants,

ranked No. 1240 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Inclusion on this list puts SevenRooms in the company of some of the best brands and household-names throughout the U.S., with the company consistently beating its ranking year-over-year.

Working with more than 10,000 restaurants, hotels, and entertainment venues around the world, SevenRooms serves as a trusted partner for businesses that want to make more money and create magical guest experiences. The all-in-one platform gives restaurants the CRM, reservations, operations and marketing tools they need to sustainably grow. Over the past year, SevenRooms has launched new products that help restaurants automatically increase guest loyalty, prepare for pre-service meetings, and drive sales and profitability.

"Our third consecutive Inc. recognition as one of America's fastest-growing companies highlights our team's commitment to pioneering technology for global hospitality operators," said Brent-Stig Kraus, Chief Revenue Officer at SevenRooms . "This acknowledgement underscores our ability to consistently deliver products and results that matter to our hospitality clients as we devote our time and efforts to solving their key challenges related to marketing, guest experience and operational efficiency. I am excited for our future growth as we further invest in our product and teams to continue building a world-class company bringing new innovations to our customers. As we look to 2025 and beyond, our goal remains empowering our operators to create and foster long-term guest relationships that result in sustainable profitability for their businesses."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief . "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to . All 5000 companies are featured on Inc starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

About SevenRooms

SevenRooms is a CRM, marketing and operations platform for growing restaurants in the hospitality industry. From Michelin star gems to local favorites, the all-in-one platform helps restaurants increase sales, delight guests, and keep them coming back, automatically. The full suite of products includes reservations, waitlist and table management, review aggregation, referrals, email marketing, and marketing automation. Founded in 2011 and venture-backed by Amazon, Comcast Ventures and PSG, SevenRooms has more than 10,000 dining, hotel F&B, nightlife and entertainment clients globally, including: Marriott International, MGM Resorts International, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, Wynn Resorts, Jumeirah Group, Hard Rock Hotels & Resorts, Wolfgang Puck, Michael Mina, Bloomin' Brands, Union Square Hospitality Group, Australian Venue Co., Maple & Ash, The Wolseley Hospitality Group, Dishoom, Groot Hospitality, MLSE, Live Nation and Topgolf.

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .

