With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 184 Percent, Palmetto Publishing Ranks No. 2755 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Inc. revealed today that Palmetto Publishing ranks No. 2755 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“Being named to the Inc. 5000 list is a significant achievement that underscores the growth and success of Palmetto Publishing. What began as a small, two-person venture between my father, Richard Joseph, and me has evolved into a dynamic team that partners with approximately 3,000 authors annually,” said Jack Joseph, co-owner of Palmetto Publishing with his father Richard.“This recognition reflects our team's collective efforts and unwavering commitment to providing the best possible publishing experience. Most importantly, it would not have been possible without the creativity, trust, and collaboration of our authors. We are excited to continue our journey, broadening our reach and influence in the publishing industry." Jack Joseph, CEO

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to . All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief.“To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”

Book publishing is a family tradition for Richard and Jack Joseph, the owners of Palmetto Publishing. With over three generations of combined experience in their lineage, you could say a passion for books is in their DNA. After generations in book retail and traditional publishing, they recognized the exciting opportunity in self-publishing-a movement that empowers authors by shifting the control from the publisher to the writers themselves, ensuring that every author, organization, or artist has the opportunity to bring their work to life.

Since its inception in 2017, Palmetto Publishing has empowered over 6,000 independent authors by adhering to its six core values. Committed to being author-centric, Palmetto Publishing prioritizes the needs and satisfaction of its authors in every decision. Transparency, honesty, and accountability are the foundation of its work, consistently upholding the highest ethical standards and fostering a culture of open communication. The company embraces challenges as opportunities for continuous improvement, cultivating a learning environment where innovation thrives. By valuing every individual and treating them with respect, Palmetto Publishing ensures an inclusive, collaborative atmosphere. Their relentless pursuit of quality drives them to reject mediocrity and celebrate excellence in everything they do.

Amidst its rapid growth, Palmetto Publishing credits its success to the authors who have made these achievements possible. Every book reflects the love, dedication, and meticulous attention to detail that the team pours into each project. The key to their expansion has been through an unwavering commitment to the author's experience and delivering exceptional value. As they reflect and celebrate all that is to come, Palmetto Publishing remains dedicated to empowering authors and organizations to tell their stories their way.

