Water Tower Research Publishes Initiation Of Coverage Report On 1-800-Flowers.Com, Inc., “Building A Preeminent Gifting E-Commerce Platform”

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Water Tower Research has published an Initiation of Coverage Report on 1-800-Flowers.com, (NASDAQ: FLWS) titled,“Building a Preeminent Gifting Platform.”

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Tower Research ( ) has published an Initiation of Coverage Report on Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) titled,“Building a Preeminent Gifting Platform.” The report can be accessed here .

is a preeminent e-commerce gifting with offerings currently focused on floral arrangements, seasonal gifts, gourmet food items, gift baskets, and personalized gifts. E-commerce accounted for about 88% of total revenue in the first nine months of FY24.

While the company's heritage is in the floral segment, first as a flower shop in Manhattan in the 1970s, then expansion through a WATS line in the 1980s and digitally in the 1990s via CompuServe and AOL, and ultimately through its own e-commerce website, it has been acquisitions that have built the gifting platform that FLWS is today.

In particular, it was the 2014 acquisition of gourmet food purveyor Harry & David that proved to be the seminal acquisition in forming today's e-commerce platform.

Ab out Water Tower Research

Water Tower Research is modernizing Investor Relations through research-driven communications and Investor Engagement. Sound investment research begins with good information. At WTR, we help companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundation of a successful modern investor relations platform. Our analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight to a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Our research and investor content is distributed across traditional research aggregators like Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and our website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to our high-quality company research. Our mission is to help companies take control of their IR program and proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand our clients' businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present.

CONTACT: Name: Water Tower Research LLC Email: ... Job Title: WTR Investor Engagement