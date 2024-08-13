Nutritional Products International Announces Steve Cullen As Director Of Global Operations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Steve Cullen, Director of Global Operations

Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of NPI

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nutritional Products International (NPI) is excited to announce the appointment of Steve Cullen as the new Director of Global Operations. An accomplished business leader, Cullen brings extensive experience to NPI, having held prominent roles in Ireland, the UK, the USA, and Canada. His career is marked by a consistent track record of driving business growth through strategic vision and determination.Cullen's distinguished career includes his tenure as Sales Manager for Fujitsu Ireland, where he was awarded multiple“International Salesman of the Year” honors. He was also one of the five Founding Directors of Buy4Now, guiding the company from its inception to a successful trade sale. Additionally, Cullen served as Managing Director at Buy4Now USA and Operations Director for the entire group of companies, demonstrating his leadership and versatility across various markets.As CEO of BLP Better Life Products Ltd, Cullen showcased his ability to develop and implement business plans from concept to positive P&L, grow client businesses, and train and develop client-facing staff. His strategic vision and commitment to excellence have consistently fueled business growth and success."I have known Mitch and NPI for years, and timing is everything in life. Now is the perfect moment for me to join this incredible company as Director of Global Operations," said Cullen. "I am eager to contribute to NPI's ongoing success and assist our clients in reaching their business goals."Mitch Gould, CEO and Founder of Nutritional Products International, expressed his enthusiasm about Cullen joining the team. "We are thrilled to welcome Steve Cullen to NPI. His extensive experience and strategic insight will open new horizons and opportunities for our global platform. We eagerly anticipate the innovative approaches he will bring to enhance our services."As NPI continues to support health and wellness brands in realizing their market potential, Gould remains optimistic about the future of retail. With a strong emphasis on e-commerce and a strategic approach to distribution, NPI is well-positioned to help brands capitalize on emerging opportunities in the dynamic U.S. market.For more information on Nutritional Products International, please visit .MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDERNPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

