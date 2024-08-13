Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Global Market 2024 To Reach $2.31 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 8.4%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The methyl methacrylate adhesives market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.56 billion in 2023 to $1.68 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased industrial applications, growth in automotive production, demand for lightweight materials, repair and maintenance activities, versatility in bonding substrates.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The methyl methacrylate adhesives market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.31 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to focus on sustainable adhesives, innovation in aerospace applications, rapid prototyping and assembly, increasing investments in infrastructure, expansion of renewable energy projects.

Growth Driver Of The Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market

The thriving building and construction industry is expected to propel the growth of the methyl methacrylate adhesives market going forward. Building and construction industry refers to industry that is primarily engaged in the construction of residential, farm, industrial, commercial, or other buildings. Adhesives made of methyl methacrylate are used in trucks and construction equipment, such as side and roof panels, door panels, and aerodynamic parts. The usage of methyl methacrylate adhesives is significant in the construction sector.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the methyl methacrylate adhesives market include 3M Company, H.B. Fuller Company, Huntsman Corporation, Sika AG, Henkel AG & Company KGaA, Arkema SA, Scott Bader Company Ltd.

Major companies operating in methyl methacrylate adhesives are focused on collaboration and partnerships to provide reliable services to customers. A strategic partnership refers to a structured affiliation between two or more commercial enterprises, typically established via one or more business agreements or contracts.

Segments:

1) By Type: Water Base, Solvent Base, Other Types

2) By Substrate: Metal, Plastics, Composites, Other Substrates

3) By Application: Automotive And Transportation, Building And Construction, Marine, Wind Energy, General Assembly, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-pacific Leading The Market

Asia-pacific was the largest region in the methyl methacrylate adhesives market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global methyl methacrylate adhesives market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the methyl methacrylate adhesives market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market Definition

Methyl methacrylate adhesives refer to acrylic adhesives consisting of resin and a hardener. Additionally, most methyl methacrylate adhesives contain rubber and additional strengthening agents. A methyl methacrylate adhesive can also be used to bond magnets on electric motors and loudspeakers.

Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on methyl methacrylate adhesives market size , methyl methacrylate adhesives market drivers and trends, methyl methacrylate adhesives market major players, methyl methacrylate adhesives competitors' revenues, methyl methacrylate adhesives market positioning, and methyl methacrylate adhesives market growth across geographies. The methyl methacrylate adhesives market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

