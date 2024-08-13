Freedom Energy Logistics Named Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies Joining The Ranks Of The 2024 Inc. 5000

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Freedom Logistics is a leading energy advisory. The company offers comprehensive energy management and energy solutions supporting energy goals and sustainability objectives for businesses and organizations.

For the third time, Freedom Energy Logistics achieved the 5000, at No. 4054 in 2024, with previous achievements in 2017 and 2018.

- Bart Fromuth, Chief Executive OfficerAUBURN, NH, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Inc. Magazine revealed today that Freedom Energy Logistics (Freedom Energy) ranks No. 4054 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 , its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.“Freedom Energy is honored to be recognized for the third time among top businesses on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list ,” stated CEO Bart Fromuth. "Our sustained growth is a testament to Freedom's exceptional team, unwavering commitment to client advocacy, and our investment in innovative, sustainable energy solutions and our employees. We extend our gratitude to Freedom's team, strategic partners, clients, and the community for contributing to our ongoing success."Freedom Energy, founded in 2006, is an energy advisory providing strategic energy management and sustainability solutions tailored to a diverse range of clients. Our resolute team of experts delivers customized energy solutions, objective supplier selection, innovative renewable energy options, and support for sustainability initiatives to help businesses effectively manage their energy portfolios and achieve their sustainability goals and objectives.According to Inc., the Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.Inc's methodology for this year's list depicts companies ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million.For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to .About Inc.Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .About Freedom Energy LogisticsFounded in 2006, Freedom Energy Logistics is a leading energy advisory. The private company offers comprehensive energy supply management and renewable energy solutions supporting energy goals and sustainability objectives for businesses and organizations throughout the U.S. Freedom's team of energy experts has worked with and delivered energy saving, environmentally responsible solutions for some of the largest commercial and industrial companies, municipalities, universities, healthcare facilities, and businesses. With its headquarters located in Auburn, NH, and a satellite office in Westborough, MA, Freedom Energy also has employees serving clients locally throughout the regions. Freedom Energy has been twice named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in America in 2017 and 2018; recognized as one of the Fastest-Growing Family Businesses in NH by Business New Hampshire Magazine, Stay Work Play's Coolest Company for Young Professionals; and has received multiple Business Excellence Awards. For more information, visit .

CarolAnn M Hibbard

Freedom Energy Logistics

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn