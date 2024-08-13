Steve Cullen Appointed As President Of Consumer Products International

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Steve Cullen, Consumer Products International President

Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Consumer Products International

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Consumer Products International (CPI), a leader in launching and marketing both new and existing products in the United States, proudly announces the appointment of Steve Cullen as the company's new President.Steve Cullen, a distinguished business leader, brings extensive experience to CPI, having held key roles across Ireland, the UK, the USA, and Canada. Known for his strategic vision and determination, Cullen has consistently driven business success throughout his career.Cullen's career highlights include his tenure as Sales Manager for Fujitsu Ireland, where he received multiple“International Salesman of the Year” awards. He was also one of the five Founding Directors of Buy4Now, leading the company from inception to a successful trade sale. Furthermore, Cullen served as Managing Director of Buy4Now USA and Operations Director for the entire group of companies.As CEO of BLP Better Life Products Ltd., Cullen demonstrated his ability to develop and implement business plans, grow client businesses, and train client-facing staff, ensuring positive P&L outcomes."I have known Mitch and CPI for years, and everything in life is timing. Now is the time for me to join this amazing company as President," said Steve Cullen. "I look forward to contributing to CPI's continued success and helping our clients achieve their business goals.”Mitch Gould, CEO and Founder of CPI, expressed his enthusiasm about Cullen's appointment. "We are thrilled to welcome Steve Cullen to CPI. His extensive experience and strategic vision will bring new horizons and opportunities to our global platform. We look forward to the innovative approaches he will introduce to enhance our services.”Consumer Products International specializes in providing comprehensive solutions for companies seeking to expand their distribution in the United States or enter the American market for the first time. CPI collaborates closely with brand developers, manufacturers, and retail outlets to ensure a seamless transition from product launch to consumer purchase. With a team of experts boasting over 100 years of retail sales experience, CPI has successfully assisted brands of all sizes in entering and thriving in the world's largest retail market.For more information about Consumer Products International and its upcoming initiatives, please visit consumerproductsintl.MORE ON CPI AND ITS FOUNDERConsumer Products International specializes in helping companies to launch and market new and existing products throughout the United States. CPI works closely with brand developers, manufacturers, and retail outlets to ensure a smooth transition from product launch through consumer purchase.Mitch Gould, the founder of CPI and IDM, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

