Exostellar Announces Arm As A New Partner, Enhancing Cloud Efficiency With Advanced Optimization Solutions

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exostellar , a leader in cloud resource optimization, announced it is collaborating with Arm

to advance the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of cloud-hosted chip design workloads.



Exostellar worked closely with Arm

and AWS to optimize Arm's cloud infrastructure by leveraging Exostellar's Infrastructure Optimizer, which utilizes artificial intelligence to autonomously migrate workloads to the optimal instance type, ensuring both cost efficiency and operational stability. This technology enables Arm to maintain seamless cloud operations even during potential periods of disruptions.



"Exostellar's collaboration with Arm is a game-changer for cloud optimization," said Tony Shakib , CEO of Exostellar. "Our AI-driven solutions ability to optimize cloud environments for complex and mission-critical EDA workloads-something no one else has achieved-sets a new industry standard. This partnership empowers us to eliminate resource inefficiencies at an unprecedented scale, enabling Arm to maximize performance and cost-effectiveness in their cloud operations."



The Infrastructure Optimizer is an instance management solution that autonomously allocates and migrates workloads based on the chosen Service Level Objective (SLO). By utilizing advanced AI algorithms, the platform continually predicts the optimal location to run workloads and dynamically migrates workloads in real-time without pauses or interruption. This proactive live migration capability eliminates downtime and the need for manual intervention, significantly enhancing operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness.



Exostellar currently supports x86 processors, but through a partnership with Arm, the company will extend its technology to Arm®-based processors, including AWS Graviton and Microsoft Azure Cobalt . This partnership will enable Arm to fully leverage these processors' capabilities, enhancing performance and further reducing costs for internal workloads. This move underscores Exostellar's commitment to advancing technology and meeting the evolving needs of its customers.



Exostellar has a proven track record of delivering significant cost savings and operational improvements for its clients. Customers have experienced up to 80% reductions in cloud costs and on-demand reliability even when using the spot market, driving new heights in cloud efficiency.



"AI is accelerating the energy demands required by transformative workloads, but it can also be part of the solution to maximizing performance and saving power," said Tran Nguyen , senior director of design services, Arm. "By leveraging Exostellar's advanced optimization capabilities on Arm-based cloud processors, we will unlock new efficiencies in our cloud-based silicon design, further reducing complexity and cost."



