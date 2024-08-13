Inventhelp Inventor Develops Rear Spoiler For Sports Cars And Racecars (CSK-534)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a specially-designed rear spoiler that would improve stability and traction on the street or track by transferring a vehicle's weight while also reducing rear tire tread wear," said an inventor, from Hopkins, S.C., "so I invented the SYNERGY SPOILER KIT. My design would optimize the overall performance of sports cars and racing vehicles."

The invention provides an advanced rear spoiler for high-performance cars and racing teams. In doing so, it would work simultaneously with the suspension, exhaust and intake. As a result, it increases stability, control and performance. It also offers added tire protection. The invention features an attractive and corrosion resistant design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for high-performance car enthusiasts, racing teams, new car manufacturers, and other applications where rear spoilers are normally employed.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CSK-534, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

