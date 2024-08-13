My Valuable Business Ranks #2055 On The Inc. 5000 List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The journey to making the 5000 list and what the future holds as one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- My Valuable Business has secured a coveted spot on the Inc. 5000 list for the first time. The company is ranked #2055 on this year's Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Along with the overall ranking of #2055, My Valuable Business was also named 35th in the state of Maryland, 15th in the

Baltimore-Columbia-Townson, Maryland area, and 117th in Services.

"It's truly an incredible honor to be named to Inc.'s 5000 list for 2024,"

said Demet Anagnos, CEO and Founder of My Valuable Business. "Without our client's trust and the team's relentless dedication, we would have never received this accolade."

Revolutionizing The Professional Services Industry

Selection for the Inc. 5000 list is a highly competitive process that evaluates companies based on their percentage of revenue growth over a single year. My Valuable Business's placement on this list highlights its exceptional growth and prominence as one of the country's rapidly expanding enterprises.

My Valuable Business is a pioneer in the professional services industry with its offensive line solution. This one-of-a-kind model brings together all the critical departments needed to grow a business-accounting, HR, tax, legal, and marketing-under one roof, working synergistically to drive data-driven results. Their Offensive Line helps busy CEOs and business owners' level the playing field against their large competitors, separate from their at-level competitors, and grow their companies into valuable assets.

"We keep the Quarterback-the CEO- upright in the pocket, protect their blind side while clearing the way to move the ball down the field to score," said Demet Anagnos, Founder & CEO of My Valuable Business about the My Valuable Business Offensive Line.

Embarking on New Horizons

Leveraging the momentum from its Inc. 5000 ranking and recent accolade as one of Inc.'s 2024 Best Workplaces , My Valuable Business plans to expand its service offerings to better meet its clients' evolving needs.

"Our clients seek a comprehensive business partner," said Demet Anagnos, Founder & CEO of My Valuable Business. "The next steps for us in continuing to build our Offensive Line is adding more services. We're currently looking into adding IT services as well as HR to the My Valuable Business brand family in the near future."

My Valuable Business

My Valuable Business is a family of fractional professional services strategically curated to support busy CEOs and business owners in transforming their businesses into valuable assets. Our suite of fractional services encompasses a wide range of back-office needs, including accounting, marketing, executive training, tax planning, human resources, and more.

Inc.

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures LLC, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies. We inspire, inform, and document the most fascinating people in business.

