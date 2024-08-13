Tiger Pistol Tests Tiktok Vs. Instagram Reels: A Winning Strategy For The Greater Cleveland Food Bank

CLEVELAND, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the bustling heart of Cleveland, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank (GCFB) provides meals to families and individuals in need. One in seven of the area's residents struggles with food insecurity. GCFB's mission was clear: encourage monetary donations during checkout at participating local grocery stores. To tackle this, they turned to Tiger Pistol , a premier local advertising platform, to tap into the power of social media advertising to determine which platform would produce the best results.

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank partners with Tiger Pistol to test vertical video ad campaigns on Instagram Reels and TikTok, discovering that TikTok performed significantly better with more clicks, a lower cost-per-click, and higher engagement. This successful campaign demonstrated which platform works better for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank as well as the power of local vertical video advertising in driving community support for important causes.

Tiger Pistol contributed its advanced social advertising technology and expertise. "We decided to test vertical video advertising campaigns on Instagram Reels and TikTok," said Olivia Razum, Associate Client Director. "These platforms, both highly engaging and popular among a wide range of demographics, were determined to be the best options to test which would perform better."

Tiger Pistol ran identical vertical video campaigns on Instagram Reels and TikTok, targeting the Cleveland-Akron DMA. The ads were simple, yet compelling, encouraging people to donate at grocery store checkouts. Tiger Pistol's technology worked behind the scenes, optimizing the campaigns in real time.

And the Winner is...

The campaigns showed a sizable difference between the two platforms. TikTok pulled ahead, yielding 70% more clicks, costing 75% less per click, and having a click-through rate that was 102% higher than Reels.

TikTok:



Total clicks: 1,928

Cost-per-click: $0.37

Click-through-rate: 1.83% Impressions: 105,443

Instagram Reels:



Total clicks: 926

Cost-per-click: $0.81

Click-through-rate: 0.59% Impressions: 156,324

"This campaign gave us incredible insights into which platform works best to encourage in-store donations," said Karen Pozna, Director of Communications & Events, Greater Cleveland Food Bank. "Learning that TikTok was more cost-effective and drove more engagement is huge for us. Tiger Pistol's technology and strategic execution were key to making our social advertising campaigns successful."

Comparative metrics are great; however, these results are more than just numbers. For the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, each click and donation meant another meal for someone in need. In a region where child poverty rates are alarmingly high, this campaign's success was a beacon of hope. It showed how effective targeted social media advertising could be in mobilizing local communities to support a vital cause. Across both platforms, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank received upwards of $1,500 in donations and recognized a significant uptick in checkout donations at participating grocery stores.

Through this journey, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and Tiger Pistol demonstrated the power of choosing the right platform for social media campaigns. TikTok, with its engaging and cost-effective approach, proved to be a game-changer. For nonprofits looking to maximize their impact, this serves as an inspiring example of how strategic social advertising can drive real-world results.

