Alliance For Decision Education Announces Grant To Advance Decision-Making Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Initiative offers grants up to $200,000 for research to drive progress in the field of Decision Education to better understand how to improve decision-making in K-12 students

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alliance for Decision Education (the Alliance), a national nonprofit organization leading the movement to make decision-making a part of every student's experience, today announced that it will begin accepting Letters of Inquiry from researchers to apply for funding through its inaugural Alliance for Decision Education Research Grant. These grants are designed to propel the field of Decision Education by supporting research focused on improving decision-making skills in K-12 students.



Grants awarded through this program will: support projects in research areas identified as critical priorities in the field; encourage the practical application and dissemination of research findings; promote partnerships across institutions, disciplines, and sectors; increase the visibility and importance of Decision Education; and build a network of researchers dedicated to the ongoing development of Decision Education.

“Our goals are to inspire researchers, disseminate findings to raise the visibility of the field, and drive demand,” said Adriana Massara, Interim Executive Director at the Alliance.“By supporting research focused on decision-making skills in K-12 students, we aim to learn more about how young people decide and how to best equip them with the decision skills needed to become more engaged citizens, make informed decisions, and drive positive change within their communities.”

For more information on eligibility, grant sizes, and the submission process, please visit the Alliance for Decision Education Research Grant site .

The submission deadline is 11:59 p.m. ET on November 10, 2024.

About the Alliance

The Alliance for Decision Education (the Alliance) is a national nonprofit and field builder with the mission of improving lives by empowering students with essential skills and dispositions for making better decisions. The Alliance was co-founded by best-selling author, speaker, and consultant in decision-making, Annie Duke, Ph.D ., and is backed by experts in decision science and a broad range of other fields-including several Nobel laureates . We believe that better decisions lead to better lives and a better society.

As a field builder, the Alliance aligns, coordinates, and amplifies the efforts of organizations and individuals working toward the vision of Decision Education being part of every student's learning experience. We partner with teachers, researchers, academic and business leaders, families, and community members to raise awareness and develop solutions that can be scaled nationally.

