Safe Software Shows Impressive Momentum, Adding Seven New Organizations To Its Global Partner Ecosystem

Surrey, BC, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Safe Software (Safe), the leading all-data enterprise integration vendor with unrivalled support for spatial data, is happy to share the latest additions to its global partner network. Following its global call for innovative partners in May, Safe is proud to announce seven new organizations have joined its partner ecosystem, including TeachMeGIS , Geographic Business Solutions New Zealand (GBS NZ), Geographic Business Solutions US (GBS USA), 12d Synergy , IGNIS Technologies, and Redpanda .

These new additions come on the heels of end-to-end geospatial network construction provider, Render's , partner announcement in June 2024. The company recently joined Safe's partner network to offer expanded data integration and transformation capabilities to support its digital construction management platform.

TeachMeGIS : TeachMeGIS is a leader in Geographic Information Systems (GIS) training and consulting based in Houston, USA. TeachMeGIS provides quality hands-on training taught by GIS industry experts. TeachMeGIS is joining Safe's partner ecosystem as a Special partner and will focus on FME training.

Geographic Business Solutions New Zealand (GBS NZ): Geographic Business Solutions New Zealand (GBS NZ), based in NZ and with a presence in the USA and Korea, will be brought on as a System Integrator. Through the new partnership with Safe Software, GBS USA and GBS NZ will strengthen their FME-based offerings. As a System Integrator, GBS NZ will offer integration solutions with the FME Platform to ensure clients get more value from their IT assets.

Geographic Business Solutions US Ltd.: Geographic Business Solutions US Ltd. (GBS USA) was established in 2020, as an affiliate of GBS New Zealand. GBS USA is also joining Safe's partner ecosystem as a System Integrator alongside GBS NZ.

12d Synergy: 12d Synergy, based in Sydney's Northern Beaches, Australia, is an enterprise document and data management system for the architectural, engineering and construction (AEC) industry. The new alliance with 12d Synergy will support its format and POC around FME Flow.

IGNIS Technologies: IGNIS Technologies, a GPS Mapping App designed to help wildland firefighters, joins Safe's partner ecosystem as a Solution Provider. Based out of Montana, USA, IGNIS' app builds on the FME Platform to provide critical technology that reduces the loss of lives, properties, and natural habitats due to wildfires. Redpanda: Based in San Francisco, USA, Redpanda joins Safe Software's partner ecosystem as a Technology Alliance partner. Redpanda is a unified Kafka-compatible streaming data platform built for data-intensive applications. This partnership will strengthen Safe's ability to support real-time data streaming.

"Safe Software is excited to welcome TeachMeGIS, Geographic Business Solutions New Zealand (GBS NZ), Geographic Business Solutions US (GBS USA), 12d Synergy, IGNIS Technologies, and Redpanda, to our global partner ecosystem, as we are confident that these new partnerships will allow us to expand our reach and provide even more value to FME users around the world,” said Craig Vernon, Chief Business Development Officer.“We look forward to driving innovation in data integration and spatial data by collaborating with these like-minded organizations, and we're proud to bring increased hands-on training, consulting and integration solutions to help maximize the FME platform value to our customers as a cumulative result of our growing partner ecosystem's efforts,” said Vernon.

All of Safe Software's new partners join over 140 existing companies in its global partner ecosystem , including Trimble, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, Microsoft, Esri, Databricks, Snowflake, and more.



Innovative brands looking to become part of Safe Software's partner ecosystem can find more information by visiting .





About Safe Software

Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, Safe Software is the creator of FME, the only enterprise integration platform with comprehensive support for spatial data. The company was founded in 1993 and has been focused on bringing life to data since its inception. Whether your challenges have to do with spatial data, big data, stream processing, cloud migration, or business intelligence, Safe Software is here to help you spend more time reaping the benefits of information, and less time fighting it.

For more information, visit

About FME by Safe Software

The FME Platform has built-in support for thousands of systems as well as 800+ out-of-the-box transformers allowing users to build and automate custom integration workflows without having to code. Over 20,000 organizations worldwide trust FME technology for their enterprise integration solutions. Through Safe Software's international partner network, FME is used in 120+ countries around the world and has been localized into multiple languages.





