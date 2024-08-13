(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The growth in the ATMP market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing prevalence of chronic and genetic diseases, which are often inadequately addressed by traditional treatments, is driving demand for innovative therapies like ATMPs. Secondly, significant advancements in biotechnology and genetic engineering are enabling the development of more effective and personalized ATMPs. Thirdly, substantial investments in research and development by biotech firms and pharmaceutical companies are accelerating the discovery and commercialization of new ATMPs.

Additionally, the favorable regulatory environment and expedited approval pathways for breakthrough therapies are facilitating faster market entry for ATMPs. Lastly, the growing patient and physician awareness of the benefits of advanced therapies, coupled with the expanding infrastructure for ATMP manufacturing and distribution, are further propelling the market's growth.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Geriatric Population and Subsequent Growth in Prevalence of Neurological Disorders Drive Market Demand

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Regenerative Medicine: A Promising Area for Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products

Global Regenerative Medicine Market Size in US$ Billion for 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Global Regenerative Medicines Market by Category: Breakdown (in %) for Biomaterials, Stem Cell Therapies and Tissue Engineering for 2022

Stem Cell Therapy: A Promising Avenue for Nerve Repair and Regeneration

Rising Demand for Gene Therapy Spurs Market Expansion

List of Genetic Disorders by Event, Genetic Manifestation and Prevalence

Top Ten Genetic Diseases Worldwide

Oncology Represents the Largest Indication for Gene Therapy

Uptrend in Healthcare Spending Creates Fertile Environment

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Expanding Role of Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Market in Personalized Medicine

Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

World Personalized Medicine Market by Region/Country (2022): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Biotech Research Spending Patterns Steer Momentum

