(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EEG-EMG Equipment Poised for Significant Growth, Driven by Technological Advancements and Increasing prevalence of Neurological and Neuromuscular Disorders

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, Inc, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Transparency Market Research, the global EEG-EMG equipment market (EEG-EMG 장비 시장 ) was worth US$ 1.3 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 2.6 Billion by the year 2034 at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2024 and 2034.

EEG (Electroencephalography) and EMG (Electromyography) equipment are critical tools in neurodiagnostic and neuromonitoring procedures. EEG involves the non-invasive placement of electrodes on the scalp to monitor brain activity, while EMG measures muscle activity through both - surface and needle electrodes. These technologies are essential for diagnosing a range of conditions, including epilepsy, brain tumors, and muscular dystrophy.

Walking Through EEG-EMG Equipment Market

Electroencephalography (EEG) is a technique used to monitor brain activity by placing electrodes on the scalp, while electromyography (EMG) records electrical impulses generated by muscle activity. Both of these brainwave monitoring methods are minimally invasive, significantly reducing the risk of complications. Key components of EEG-EMG equipment include amplifiers, electrodes, photic flash, and specialized software.

In neurology research, EEG-EMG systems are extensively employed to study brain function, cognition, and sensory processing. The increasing awareness of motor and neurological disorders coupled with the rising demand for regular medical examinations is anticipated to drive substantial growth in the EEG-EMG equipment market in the near future .

The EEG-EMG equipment market is experiencing robust growth, driven by several pivotal factors. The increasing prevalence of neurological and neuromuscular disorders such as epilepsy, brain tumors, and muscular dystrophy is significantly boosting the demand for effective diagnostic tools like EEG and EMG equipment.

For instance, according to the National Institutes of Health, 2.4 million individuals are diagnosed with epilepsy every year, thereby contributing to a staggering 20.6 million disability-adjusted life years lost.

Technological advancements are revolutionizing the EEG-EMG equipment market . Innovations such as wireless and portable devices, enhanced signal processing algorithms, and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for data interpretation are greatly improving the accuracy and efficiency of these diagnostic tools.

The growth of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring is further propelling the demand for wearable EEG and EMG devices, facilitating continuous monitoring and early diagnosis. Looking ahead, the market is poised for substantial growth, with focus on developing more advanced, user-friendly, and cost-effective solutions to meet the evolving needs of healthcare providers and patients.

The future of the EEG-EMG equipment market looks promising , with continuous innovations and increasing adoption of these technologies expected to drive significant advancements in neurological and neuromuscular diagnostics.

What's with EEG-EMG Equipment Market Regional Insights?

North America generated the largest market value in 2023 . The region is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. High prevalence of neurological and neuromuscular disorders, such as epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), presence of well-established and technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure, significant investment in healthcare research and development are some of the factors driving the EEG-EMG equipment market share in the region.

According to studies, approximately 2.9 million U.S. adults aged 18 and older reported having active epilepsy in 2021. Moreover 456,000 children are currently living with active epilepsy.

Additionally, the aging global population, heightened awareness of neurological health, growing demand for portable, user-friendly devices that enable continuous monitoring in home settings are driving the demand for EEG-EMG equipment since these devices offer convenience and improved patient outcomes.

Industry Key Players

Allengers Medical Systems Limited, Natus Medical Incorporated, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Cadwell Industries, Inc., Compumedics, Electrical Geodesics, Inc., Masimo Corporation, Medtronic and Zynex , Inc. are some of the key players operating in the global industry.

In June 2024 , Medasense, a global leader in pain monitoring solutions, announced a strategic collaboration with Nihon Kohden for the exclusive distribution of its revolutionary pain monitoring device in Japan. This partnership is expected to transform pain management practices across Japanese healthcare facilities, thereby offering a significant advancement in patient care.

The collaboration focuses on introducing a cutting-edge nociception monitor to the Japanese market. Featuring the advanced AI-powered NOL - Nociception Level Index®, this innovative device offers real-time, objective pain monitoring, enabling the personalization and optimization of pain treatment. Upon receiving regulatory approval, the device will be made available to hospitals and clinics across Japan through Nihon Kohden's extensive distribution network.

Industry Segmentation



Product



Electroencephalography

Electromyography

Modality



Standalone

Potable

End-user



Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Research Institutes



Diagnostic Centers Homecare Settings

