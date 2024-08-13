Camel Milk Products Market Size Is Projected To Reach 25.04 Billion By 2032, Growing At A CAGR Of 6.6%: Straits Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Camel Milk Products Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Plain Milk, Flavored Milk, Powder, Ice cream, Fermented, Others), By Distribution (Online, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, General Stores), and By Region(North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM) Forecasts, 2024-2032

Camel's milk has recently been all the rage among gourmets worldwide. Compared to cow's milk, camel's milk is richer in potassium, calcium, iron, and vitamin C and has less saturated fat. Consumers highly seek camel milk due to its low lactose content and excellent nutritional properties. Camel milk promotes better gut health and overall immunity. Compared to cow's milk, the lipid content of the beverage is 2% to 3% lower. Customers concerned about their health and keeping track of their calorie consumption will find this particularly useful.

Increasing Product Adoption among Lactose-Intolerant Consumers Drives the Global Market

In recent years, there has been a growing global consumer acceptance of camel milk and its derived products due to the nutritional benefits associated with camel milk. A significant characteristic of camel milk is its absence of β-lactoglobulin, an allergenic constituent present in all varieties of dairy milk. Camel milk's characteristic makes it ideal for individuals with lactose intolerance who prefer animal-based milk over plant-based or vegan alternatives.

Various studies, including "Nutritional and Therapeutic Characteristics of Camel Milk in Children: A Systematic Review," which was published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in November 2015, and "Study of the Biochemical Biodiversity of Camel Milk" that was published in Hindawi in April 2019, proved that camel milk is the closest to human's milk. These properties are propelling the demand for camel milk and its derived products among lactose-intolerant consumers across the globe.

Investments in Camel Milk Products and Entry of Established Players Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Prominent stakeholders in the dairy sector are making substantial investments in camel milk product ventures following a notable increase in the demand for camel milk products in both domestic and international markets. In October 2020, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which is the biggest dairy cooperative in India, introduced a new range of camel milk products. These products include ultra-high temperature (UHT) treated camel milk in PET bottles and camel milk powder, which are sold under the brand name "Amul" in India.

Moreover, the introduction of renowned corporations into the market enhances consumer knowledge about the product and amplifies the demand for commodities derived from camel milk. The camel milk products market exhibits promising growth prospects due to the limited number of participants in the domestic market and the presence of only a handful of players in the global market, such as "Camelicious."

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global camel milk products market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Camel milk and its derivatives are conventionally ingested in numerous nearby countries, such as India, China, and Australia. These countries possess expansive desert regions where pastoralists and indigenous populations have traditionally consumed camel milk for an extended period.

Major dairy companies promote camel milk products in these countries due to their outstanding nutritional properties and potential therapeutic benefits. The Australian government's "Camel Milk Market Assessment" report predicts a substantial increase in camel milk production between 2018 and 2024. The anticipated market trends are expected to increase the demand for camel milk in the region throughout the projected timeframe.

The global camel milk products market size was valued at USD 14.09 billion in 2023. It is estimated to reach USD 25.04 billion in 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period (2024–2032).

Based on product, the global camel milk products market is segmented into plain milk, powder, ice cream, flavored milk, fermented, and others. The plain milk segment dominates the global market and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channels, the global camel milk products market is divided into online and offline. The offline segment owns the highest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the most significant global camel milk products market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

CameliciousDesert Farms, Inc.VITAL CAMEL MILK LTDTiviski Pvt LtdAadvik FoodsQCamelCamel Milk Co. Australia Pty Ltd.

Recent Developments



March 2023 - Camel Milk Co Australia launched camel milk freeze-dried powder with a resealable stand-up pouch. The powder is made from 100% Camel Milk. This FREEZE DRIED powder undergoes a very different process from Hot Spray Drying. Small amounts of pasteurized camel milk are frozen on trays and placed under vacuum. Due to the vacuum, the ice will evaporate immediately without turning back to the water, which guarantees that most of the taste, texture, and nutrients will stay intact. Powdered milk has the added benefit of an extended shelf life compared to fresh milk. December 2022 - Amul expanded its camel dairy product range with camel milk ice cream and camel powder launch.Amul claims that camel milk is the only ingredient in its newest camel milk ice cream. It offers ice cream with a distinctive camel milk flavor and is free of flavorings and colorings.

Market Segmentation

Plain MilkFlavored MilkPowderIce creamFermentedOthersOnlineSupermarkets and HypermarketsGeneral StoresNorth AmericaEuropeAsia PacificLatin AmericaMiddle East and Africa

