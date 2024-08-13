Global Military Actuators Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The military actuators market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.48 billion in 2023 to $1.64 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to aerospace and defense investments, advancements in weapon systems, automation in military machinery, naval systems integration, expansion of unmanned systems.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The military actuators market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.43 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to modernization of defense systems, increase in unmanned systems, rise in cybersecurity concerns, shift towards smart actuators, advancements in robotics.

Growth Driver Of The Military Actuators Market

The growing military spending is significantly contributing to the growth of the military actuators market going forward. Military spending refers to money spent by a government to provide weapons, equipment, and soldiers to its military. Military actuators are used to provide motion control provision of torque, and equipment automation for logistics to transport, weapon operation, and other crucial applications in the military sector. The growing military spending of various countries around the world is a key driver of the military actuators market.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the military actuators market include Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Triumph Group Inc., Moog Inc., Meggitt PLC, Venture Manufacturing Company, Parker Hannifin Corporation.

Major companies in the military actuators market are focusing on developing precision motion controls, such as industrial electromechanical actuators, to drive their revenues in the market. An industrial electromechanical actuator is a device that transforms electrical energy into mechanical movement, commonly used in industrial applications for precision motion control and automation.

Segments:

1) By Type: Linear, Rotary

2) By Component: Cylinders, Drives, Servo Valves, Manifolds, Other Components

3) By System: Hydraulic Actuators, Electrical Actuators, Pneumatic Actuators, Electromechanical Actuators, Other Systems

4) By Application: Land, Air, Sea

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the military actuators market in 2023. The regions covered in the military actuators market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Military Actuators Market Definition

Military actuator refers to actuators that are used in military machines and equipment to achieve automation and movement. An actuator is a component of a machine or system that aids in generating mechanical force by converting energy, frequently electrical, air, or hydraulic energy.

Military Actuators Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Military Actuators Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on military actuators market size , military actuators market drivers and trends, military actuators market major players, military actuators competitors' revenues, military actuators market positioning, and military actuators market growth across geographies. The military actuators market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

