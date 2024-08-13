Sports Philanthropy Network And The Beautiful Lives Project Partner To Increase Website And Social Media Accessibility

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sports Philanthropy and The Beautiful Lives Project Announce Their Partnership to Improve Website and Social Access for the Visually Impaired.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sports Philanthropy Network (SPN) and The Beautiful Lives Project have launched an initiative to improve website and social media access for people with disabilities with an emphasis on people with learning disabilities as well as the visually impaired. This collaboration marks a pivotal step forward in the sports communications industry to increase accessibility and equity for people with visual impairments.

“Sports Philanthropy Network is proud to partner with Bryce Weiler and The Beautiful Lives Project,” said Roy Kessel, Founder, Sports Philanthropy Network.“We have seen first-hand how many teams, leagues, universities and other sports organizations fail to provide the required accommodations for people with disabilities. Social media is particularly noncompliant as even fewer organizations take the time and effort to ensure that their social media posts provide that access.”

The two organizations will collaborate to educate, train and transform the communications landscape to provide these accommodations. Furthermore, they plan to provide information on how to go beyond the guidelines for accessibility through their initiatives.

“We are fortunate to be able to partner with Bryce Weiler to support our efforts to upgrade our website and social media platforms so that we can be more accessible for anyone who is using a screen reader,” said Kessel.“As an organization that embraces access for everyone, we are committed to training other organizations in our network to improve their accessibility for those individuals with disabilities.”

“This collaboration sets a precedent for the national sports community in terms of inclusion, enrichment, and respect,” said Bryce Weiler, Founder, The Beautiful Lives Project.“We will work with Sports Philanthropy Network to host webinars and training programs that will teach the communications professionals at these organizations how to improve their organization's performance. It is our goal to provide valuable insight on the development of inclusive websites, social media platforms, and events. We are fortunate to partner with Sports Philanthropy Network to encourage accessibility across the sports world.”

ABOUT SPORTS PHILANTHROPY NETWORK: Sports Philanthropy Network creates social impact by partnering with athletes, foundations, community sports nonprofits and larger sports organizations (teams, leagues, governing bodies, associations, universities, etc.) Sports Philanthropy Network builds stronger, healthier and more inclusive communities by amplifying the community and philanthropic work of athletes and sports organizations, connecting nonprofits to the people, resources and technologies that they need to be successful, and by providing professional development and educational programs such as the Sports Philanthropy Academy, Resilience Alliances and by serving as a resource to global nonprofits. With over 20 chapters established since 2023, Sports Philanthropy Network continues its expansion with an eye towards launching international chapters in 2025. For more information about Sports Philanthropy Network, please visit their website at .

The Sports Philanthropy Network operates through a fiscal sponsorship with Players Philanthropy Fund (Federal Tax ID: 27-6601178), a Maryland charitable trust with federal tax-exempt status as a public charity under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code (ppf/pp) Contributions to the Sports Philanthropy Network are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law.

ABOUT THE BEAUTIFUL LIVES PROJECT: The Beautiful Lives Project gives people with disabilities the opportunity to participate in activities and events that may not have been available to them previously due to physical or facility limitations. The Beautiful Lives Project leads initiatives aimed at creating events for people of all abilities, providing accessible networking, and establishing dialogue on inclusivity within the sports community. The Beautiful Lives Project is dedicated to empowering the lives of people with disabilities through sports, community engagement, and inclusion. For more information about The Beautiful Lives Project, please visit their website at: .

CONTACTS:

Sports Philanthropy Network, Roy Kessel, ..., 312-498-4653

The Beautiful Lives Project, Bryce Weiler, ..., 812. 899. 5673

Roy Kessel

Sports Philanthropy Network

+1 312-498-4653

...

