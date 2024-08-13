Old Trapper Extends Partnership With Big 12

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Old Trapper Beef Jerky

- Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer

FOREST GROVE, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Old Trapper, a leading brand in the beef jerky industry, announces the extension of their partnership with the Big 12 Conference. This dynamic collaboration will enhance Old Trapper's presence across various Big 12 events, providing robust onsite and in-arena visibility, alongside an expanded social presence.

As part of this exciting new agreement, Old Trapper will enjoy significant visibility at Big 12 championship events, including football, basketball and baseball, and at homecoming events and the highly anticipated Big 12 Pro Day. The partnership also extends to premier Big 12 media days for both football and basketball, where Old Trapper will have a strong presence, further solidifying its connection with sports enthusiasts and athletes alike. Old Trapper will have visibility across Big 12 championship events, and expanded engagement through official Big 12 social and digital channels.

"We are proud to continue our strong partnership with the Big 12 Conference," said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer at Old Trapper. "This collaboration allows us to connect with the passionate fans and athletes of the Big 12 in a meaningful way. Our goal is to enhance the fan experience by bringing the great taste and quality of the Old Trapper brand to the forefront of these exciting events."

The new contract will amplify the Old Trapper brand through a variety of channels, including:

- Onsite and In-Arena Visibility: Enhanced brand presence at Big 12 championship events, providing fans with opportunities to engage with Old Trapper through product sampling and interactive experiences.

- Expanded Social Media Presence: Increased social media engagement throughout the contract, leveraging Big 12's extensive reach to highlight the Old Trapper brand.

- Event Participation: Active involvement in Big 12 homecoming events and Pro Day, showcasing Old Trapper's commitment to supporting collegiate sports.

- Media Day Engagement: Prominent presence at football and basketball media days, allowing Old Trapper to connect with media and athletes further integrating the brand into the fabric of the Big 12 Conference.

This partnership is a testament to Old Trapper's dedication to supporting collegiate athletics and enhancing the fan experience through premium products and engaging brand activities.

About Old Trapper Smoked Products

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky and meat sticks from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. For more information, please visit .



Kristyn Ristaino

Avalon PR Group

+1 5127778602

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram