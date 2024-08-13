Earthwise Pet Expands To Kansas City, MO With New Franchise Store

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bryan and Amanda Backenstoss

Meet Bryan and Amanda Backenstoss: A Dynamic Duo with Hearts for Pets and Community

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EarthWise Pet, a leading holistic pet company, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest franchise location in Kansas City, MO. The store is proudly owned and operated by the Backenstoss family.Meet Bryan and Amanda Backenstoss: A Dynamic Duo with Hearts for Pets and CommunityBryan and Amanda Backenstoss have been adventuring through life together for 22 amazing years. Amanda, originally from Wyoming, grew up in a home full of life with six dogs, five cats, horses, and pigeons. Her favorite childhood companion was Mitzy, a lovable Maltese, while Tink, a spirited Yorkie, stole her heart in adulthood. Bryan, a proud Missouri native and avid Chiefs fan, was raised alongside three dogs and two cats. His cherished childhood pet was Gandolf, a Great Dane who seemed as big as a horse to young Bryan. Today, his loyal sidekick is Piper, a mountain cur with a big personality.Both Amanda and Bryan have made significant impacts in the healthcare industry. Amanda worked as a receptionist and CNA, providing essential care and support, while Bryan has spent over two decades selling cutting-edge medical technology to hospitals, with a special interest in Behavioral Health.When their family grew to include three wonderful kids, Amanda stepped away from healthcare to focus on family life. She later launched Garage Boost, a small business that flourished under her leadership. Although they initially hoped to run Garage Boost together, Bryan realized that joining the business might disrupt the success Amanda had built. This realization led them to explore new opportunities, and EarthWise Pet became their exciting new venture. They committed to opening three stores in the Kansas City Northland, with their first location just north of Liberty at the corner at 9711 N Ash Ave Suite 103, Kansas City, MO 64157.Bryan and Amanda are deeply embedded in their community. They actively participate in the local Chamber of Commerce and various networking groups. Their strong faith drives their involvement in church activities, which include substantial community outreach. They proudly support organizations like Community Link, Life Unlimited, local school theater and choir groups, and local sports programs.You might spot them driving around in their newly branded Subaru-give them a honk and wave! Better yet, stop by their EarthWise Pet store. With a full grooming salon, self-wash stations, and pet nutrition (Certified Pet Dietitian on staff), they're ready to help your fur-baby thrive! From the moment you walk through their doors, you'll feel their heartfelt belief that pets are family."We are excited to bring EarthWise Pet to Kansas City and to be part of this wonderful community," said Amanda and Bryan. "Our store is more than just a pet supply shop; it's a place where pet parents can find everything they need to keep their pets happy and healthy. We're here to offer expert advice, top-quality products, and services that make a real difference in the quality of pet's lives."The new EarthWise Pet store in Kansas City is set to become a community hub for pet lovers, providing a unique shopping experience with a focus on natural and holistic pet care. The Backenstoss family looks forward to welcoming you and your pets to their new store.EarthWise Pet Kansas City , 9711 N Ash Ave Suite 103, Kansas City, MO 64157.About EarthWise Pet:EarthWise Pet is a leading provider of natural pet food, grooming services, and pet nutrition advice. Founded on the belief that pets are family, EarthWise Pet is dedicated to improving the lives of pets and their owners by offering top-quality products and exceptional service. With more than 200 locations across the United States, EarthWise Pet continues to set the standard for holistic pet care. For franchise opportunities, visit: earthwisepetfranchise

