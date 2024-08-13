(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CIO Landing Logo

CIO Landing ranks No. 4863 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, celebrating its first-time recognition among America's fastest-growing private companies.

- Juan Carlos Bosacoma, CEO CIO LandingNORTHFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Inc. revealed today that CIO Landing ranks No. 4863 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.“Making the Inc. 5000 list for the first time is an incredible milestone for CIO Landing. It's a testament to the hard work, dedication, and relentless pursuit of excellence by our entire team,” said Juan Carlos Bosacoma, CEO of CIO Landing.“We have been striving for this achievement for years, and it's thrilling to see our efforts recognized on such a prestigious platform.”For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to . All 5000 companies are featured on Inc starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief.“To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”“We are beyond excited to be named among the fastest-growing companies in the nation. This recognition reflects our commitment to delivering top-notch IT solutions and services to our clients,” said Juan Carlos Bosacoma.“Our journey to this point has been challenging yet rewarding, and this accomplishment fuels our drive to continue innovating and growing in the years to come.”About CIO LandingCIO Landing, headquartered in Northfield, IL, with offices in Chicago and Miami, FL, is a premier Managed Service Provider (MSP) specializing in cybersecurity, compliance, IT support, and business improvement through technology. Our mission is to prepare your business for tomorrow by understanding your business today. We go beyond traditional IT services by offering strategic CIO oversight, ensuring our client's infrastructure is secure and primed for growth. With a deep understanding of technology and a focus on fostering business development, CIO Landing is your trusted partner in navigating the complexities of modern technology.More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000MethodologyCompanies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.About Inc.Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, allows the founders of top businesses to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .

Lauren Cortes

CIO Landing

+1 847-215-7102

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram