Gulf Coast International Properties Agents Attend Women's Empowerment Luncheon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GCIP Agents Attend Immokalee Foundation Luncheon. (Left to right) Cathryn Ruff, Ruth Morency, Roberta Jucius, Kristin Dohner

NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Agents at Gulf Coast International Properties® recently supported The Immokalee Foundation's 3rd annual Women's Empowerment Luncheon, recognizing the extraordinary leadership and lasting impact of women on our shared community.The event took place July 26th at The Club at Olde Cypress. The luncheon highlighted powerhouse local philanthropic businesswomen who support the organization's mission to provide resources, tools, and opportunity to the youth of Immokalee for a pathway to success through educational and career-building opportunities.The event was attended by four GCIP agents, Ruth Morency, Roberta Jucius, Cathryn Ruff, and Kristin Dohner. When asked about the luncheon, Ruth Morency stated,“This was an inspiring event that brought together strong, driven women committed to making a difference. The luncheon was a celebration of empowerment and the importance of education, mentorship, and support systems in shaping the future of young women in our community. It was truly inspiring to hear from leaders dedicated to uplifting others and to witness firsthand the incredible impact The Immokalee Foundation has on the lives of so many. The event was a reminder that when women come together, we can create lasting change and empower the next generation to reach their full potential.”Roberta Jucius added,“It was an absolute pleasure attending The Immokalee Foundation Women's Empowerment Luncheon. It was an eye opening and heart-warming experience to be able to listen and learn from women who have made a huge impact in the community as well as those who've received the support and have grown from it. It truly takes a village to guide and support the children of our communities, and The Immokalee Foundation Women's Empowerment is doing just that.”About Gulf Coast International Properties®Locally owned and operated, Gulf Coast International Properties® is a premier real estate firm specializing in luxury real estate in Naples, Florida. The award-winning company has over 100 years of combined experience in the local market.For more information, please contact Vicki Tracy, COO at (239) 572-3799 or ...# # #ENDMedia Contact:Vicki TracyChief Operating Officer, Gulf Coast International Properties®(239) 572-3799Email: ...Website:

Heather McDermott

Gulf Coast International Properties

+1 2395807390

email us here