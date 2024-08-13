GDS Wealth Management Ranks On The 2024 Inc. 5000

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FLOWER MOUND, Texas, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc.

revealed today that GDS Wealth Management ranks No. 2,889 on the 2024 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. GDS Wealth Management is proud to be part of such an inspiring group of businesses. In the past year alone, GDS reached over one billion dollars in assets under management, moved to a new, larger location, and expanded its operations substantially.

"We are excited to be part of the 2024 Inc. 5000 list," said Glen Smith, the CEO and CIO of GDS Wealth Management. "Our team has worked extremely hard over the past few years, and it is humbling to see those efforts recognized on a national scale. We are very thankful to work with such dedicated team members who are all committed to providing the highest possible level of service for our clients."

To learn more about GDS Wealth Management, visit or call (469) 212-8072.

Investment advice offered through GDS Wealth Management, a registered investment adviser. The Inc. 5000 list ranking was developed by Inc 5000. Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. Each applicant pays a $495 application processing fee. Neither GDS Wealth Management nor any of its Financial Planners or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. List is announced 08/13/24. Visit

to learn more.

