CRL Announces Tru-Motion Products LLC As New Channel Partner

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RED WING, Minn., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CRL Solutions is pleased to announce the appointment of Tru-Motion Products LLC as its new distributor for spare parts and service to radiopharmaceutical customers in North America, through its service subsidiary Telemanipulators, LLC. Leveraging Tru-Motion's expertise, customers can now access service parts with short lead times, and in some cases, have them shipped out the same day, if ordered through the website . This partnership brings the advantage of quick, quality service and authentic CRL parts to customers nationwide. With a combined experience of over 100 years in building and servicing

telemanipulators, CRL and Tru-Motion are confident that customers will benefit significantly from this rich history. For parts and service inquiries, visit the website or email [email protected] .

Jim Peterson, CRL Sales Manager, expressed his enthusiasm about the potential of this partnership, stating, "We are excited to collaborate with Tru-Motion Products LLC to enhance our offering to customers. This partnership signifies our commitment to ensuring efficient and reliable service for our radiopharmaceutical customers. We are confident that Tru-Motion's capabilities will elevate the customer experience and provide added convenience in accessing essential service parts."

Anthony Suneson, Manager of Telemanipulators LLC, stated "we are looking forward to this distributorship, working with CRL's Telemanipulator line, and building a closer relationship with CRL.

Headquartered in Red Wing, MN, USA, Central Research Laboratories® (CRL) became a DESTACO company in 2007. It possesses more than 70 years of innovation experience in the development of remote-handling systems, including Telemanipulators, Transfer Systems, Glove Ports and Waste Drum Transfer Systems. CRL solutions promote operator safety and efficiency when performing various tasks in nuclear and life sciences applications around the world. For more information about CRL Solutions and its network of partners, visit CRL Solutions.

CONTACT: Anthony Suneson, [email protected]

SOURCE Telemanipulators LLC