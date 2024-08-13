(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automatic Identification Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Automatic Identification Systems is estimated at US$292.6 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$442.6 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the Automatic Identification Systems market is driven by several factors, including advancements in digital communication technology, regulatory mandates, and the expanding scope of maritime operations. As technology evolves, the efficiency and capabilities of AIS equipment improve, offering enhanced data accuracy and reliability which are vital for safety in increasingly congested maritime spaces. Regulatory bodies worldwide continue to enforce stringent standards for maritime safety, which mandate the use of AIS in an expanding range of vessels and operational areas.

Furthermore, the growing emphasis on environmental conservation within maritime contexts drives the adoption of AIS to ensure compliance with marine environment protection standards. Additionally, the expanding use of AIS data for maritime surveillance, fleet management, and logistical operations reflects broader trends in data-driven decision-making, reinforcing the continued importance and expansion of the AIS market globally.

Diverse Application Areas Promise Growth of the AIS Market

AIS and CAS Gain Traction in Maritime Applications

Positive Outlook for Maritime Transport to Augment Growth of AIS Market

AIS Becomes New Norm in Maritime Industry for Real-Time Vessel Tracking

Rising Commercial & Recreational Maritime Activity: Opportunity Indicator for AIS

Steady Growth in Seaborne Trade Volumes Drives Demand for Automatic Identification System

Rise in Number of Container Ships and Gas Carrier Marine Freight Worldwide: An Opportunity for the Market

Expanding Fleet of Cruise Liners Presents Favorable Outlook for AIS Market

Shipbuilding Activity Trends Influence Dynamics of Automatic Identification System Market

Transmission of Environmental Information over AIS for Ensuring Navigational Safety

Automatic Identification System Gains Traction in Climate Recording Applications

Reporting Weather Observations Using AIS Transmitters

Real-time Monitoring of Ship Response to Major Storm Events

Novel Opportunities Identified in Hydrography Survey Projects

Automatic Identification Systems Steps In to Simplify Harbor Monitoring

Emphasis on Migration from Onshore to Offshore Oilfield Operations to Augment Long-Term Growth Prospects

Critical Importance of Tracking System in Offshore Environments Augurs Well for Future Growth

Global Subsea Systems Market in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Technology Use in Oil and Gas Industry: % of Companies Using Technology in Operations

Naval Defense Emerge as a Key End-Use Sector

Fast Evolving Role of Unmanned Vessels Bodes Well

Disruptions in Military Training and Defense Budget Cuts Amidst the Pandemic

AIS Evolution in Full Swing with Regulatory Support & Technological Progress

Select Technological Advancements

AIS Spoofing Menace Highlights Need for AI to Help Businesses Stay on Top of Game

Automatic Identification System Data: The Promises and Drawbacks Challenges in the AIS Domain

