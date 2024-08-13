Contract Packaging Global Strategic Business Report 2023-2030 - Increased Focus On Supply Chain Optimization Sustains Growth
Date
8/13/2024 11:01:06 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contract Packaging - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Contract Packaging is estimated at US$78.0 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$140.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the contract packaging market is driven by several factors, including the increasing complexity of packaging needs, globalization of markets, and the push towards more agile and sustainable business operations. As products become more specialized and consumer expectations around packaging increase, companies seek sophisticated packaging solutions that contract packagers are uniquely equipped to provide. The globalization of business operations also fuels demand for contract packaging services, as companies look for packaging partners that can navigate the regulatory and cultural nuances of different markets effectively.
Additionally, as businesses increasingly prioritize core activities and look for cost-effective outsourcing solutions, contract packaging becomes a viable strategy to enhance operational flexibility and cost efficiency. Finally, the growing emphasis on sustainability in business practices drives companies towards contract packagers who can provide innovative, eco-friendly packaging solutions that align with corporate sustainability goals. Together, these factors ensure the continued expansion of the contract packaging industry, highlighting its essential role in contemporary manufacturing and distribution strategies.
Key Insights:
Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Food & Beverage End-Use segment, which is expected to reach US$55.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 8.7%. The Pharmaceuticals End-Use segment is also set to grow at 10.0% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $20.4 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 11.6% CAGR to reach $31.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Report Features:
Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Aaron Thomas Company, Inc., CCL Industries, Inc., FedEx Supply Chain, and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 263
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $78 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $140 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 8.7%
| Regions Covered
| Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights Global Economic Update Contract Packaging - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Popularity of Outsourcing Drives Growth in Contract Packaging Market Growing E-commerce Sector Expands Addressable Market for Contract Packaging Providers Case Overview: Impact of Contract Packaging on Reducing Time-to-Market Expansion of Food and Beverage Industry Drives Demand for Contract Packaging Services Emergence of Smart Packaging Technologies Creates New Market Opportunities Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Industry Needs Propel Specialized Packaging Solutions Increased Focus on Supply Chain Optimization Sustains Growth in Contract Packaging Rising Consumer Awareness of Environmental Impact Drives Adoption of Eco-Friendly Packaging
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 22 Featured)
Aaron Thomas Company, Inc. CCL Industries, Inc. FedEx Supply Chain Gardan Manufacturing Services GPA Global Jones Packaging, Inc. Multi-Pack Solutions LLC Pharma Tech Industries (PTI) Reed-Lane, Inc. Sharp Packaging Services Stamar Packaging Unicep Packaging, LLC.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Global Contract Packaging Market
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN13082024004107003653ID1108549832
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.