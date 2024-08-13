Contract Packaging Global Strategic Business Report 2023-2030 - Increased Focus On Supply Chain Optimization Sustains Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contract Packaging - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Contract Packaging is estimated at US$78.0 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$140.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the contract packaging market is driven by several factors, including the increasing complexity of packaging needs, globalization of markets, and the push towards more agile and sustainable business operations. As products become more specialized and consumer expectations around packaging increase, companies seek sophisticated packaging solutions that contract packagers are uniquely equipped to provide. The globalization of business operations also fuels demand for contract packaging services, as companies look for packaging partners that can navigate the regulatory and cultural nuances of different markets effectively.

Additionally, as businesses increasingly prioritize core activities and look for cost-effective outsourcing solutions, contract packaging becomes a viable strategy to enhance operational flexibility and cost efficiency. Finally, the growing emphasis on sustainability in business practices drives companies towards contract packagers who can provide innovative, eco-friendly packaging solutions that align with corporate sustainability goals. Together, these factors ensure the continued expansion of the contract packaging industry, highlighting its essential role in contemporary manufacturing and distribution strategies.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Food & Beverage End-Use segment, which is expected to reach US$55.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 8.7%. The Pharmaceuticals End-Use segment is also set to grow at 10.0% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $20.4 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 11.6% CAGR to reach $31.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific. Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Aaron Thomas Company, Inc., CCL Industries, Inc., FedEx Supply Chain, and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 263 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $78 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $140 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global



Growing Popularity of Outsourcing Drives Growth in Contract Packaging Market

Growing E-commerce Sector Expands Addressable Market for Contract Packaging Providers

Case Overview: Impact of Contract Packaging on Reducing Time-to-Market

Expansion of Food and Beverage Industry Drives Demand for Contract Packaging Services

Emergence of Smart Packaging Technologies Creates New Market Opportunities

Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Industry Needs Propel Specialized Packaging Solutions

Increased Focus on Supply Chain Optimization Sustains Growth in Contract Packaging Rising Consumer Awareness of Environmental Impact Drives Adoption of Eco-Friendly Packaging

Aaron Thomas Company, Inc.

CCL Industries, Inc.

FedEx Supply Chain

Gardan Manufacturing Services

GPA Global

Jones Packaging, Inc.

Multi-Pack Solutions LLC

Pharma Tech Industries (PTI)

Reed-Lane, Inc.

Sharp Packaging Services

Stamar Packaging Unicep Packaging, LLC.

