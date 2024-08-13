Alayacare Named The Best Saas Product For Healthcare At The 2024 Saas Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlayaCare , a global for home and community-based care, has today been announced as the Best SaaS Product for Healthcare at The 2024 SaaS Awards.



This success follows AlayaCare's recognition as the Best Software as a Service (outside USA) in the Cloud Awards earlier this year.

The SaaS Awards recognizes the leading innovations and applications of software-as-a-service solutions across a wide range of use cases and sectors. The global program received entries from organizations of varying sizes worldwide.

Adrian Schauer, Founder and CEO of AlayaCare, said,“We are incredibly pleased to be named the Best SaaS Product for Healthcare at The 2024 SaaS Awards. This recognition is an acknowledgment of the dedication and hard work of our entire team, who consistently strive to deliver innovative solutions that make a meaningful impact in home-based care.”

Lead Judge for the SaaS awards, Annabelle Whittall, said,“AlayaCare is a trailblazer in the home and residential care sector, offering an end-to-end SaaS solution that empowers care providers across North America and Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) to efficiently manage operations, scheduling, and patient information. AlayaCare's cutting-edge tools, including their employee churn and retention dashboard and Visit Optimizer, make them a deserving recipient of this SaaS Award for their dedication to improving home care services.”

CEO of The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said,“We're thrilled to reveal the winners of The 2024 SaaS Awards after three intense rounds of judging. It's been an outstanding edition of the awards this year, and the team and I would like to thank all those organizations that entered.”

Williams continued,“The caliber of the finalists this year was particularly high, which is a testament to this wonderful achievement. A huge congratulations to AlayaCare, and to all of 2024's winners. We are extremely excited to see how they continue to drive the industry forward in the coming years.”

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare is an end-to-end software platform for public, private, non-profit, and community home-based care organizations that manages the entire client lifecycle, including needs assessments, care plans, scheduling, visit and route optimization, and visit verification. Founded in 2014 and now with over 600 employees, AlayaCare combines traditional in-home and virtual care solutions that enable care providers to lower the cost of care and achieve better outcomes for their clients. For more information, visit: AlayaCare.com

